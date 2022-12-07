Is Nothing Phone (1) worth buying in this Holiday Sale 2022?

Carl Pei founded Nothing and launched the Nothing Phone (1) to much fanfare in July 2022. Perhaps the hype was understandable, as he was the founder of the much-loved OnePlus, who later parted ways with the company to establish a brand that aligned with his founding OnePlus principles.

The company's first product was Nothing Ear 1, and that design certainly generated awe regarding the newly founded venture.

Nothing @nothing



Beta testing is underway. If you own a Phone (1), you can be one of the first to experience Android 13 with our open Beta program. Starting mid-December 2022.



Sign-up via the form below.



We're so excited to bring Android 13 to Phone (1). Beta testing is underway. If you own a Phone (1), you can be one of the first to experience Android 13 with our open Beta program. Starting mid-December 2022.

Back in October 2021, Carl Pei announced a partnership with Qualcomm that all but confirmed an Android phone was in the works. Touted as a midranger, the Nothing Phone (1) quickly saw its sales multiply in places where people were looking for a clean and minimalistic Android experience.

Fast forward to the upcoming Holiday Sale in 2022, does it still make sense to purchase the new midranger? Let's find out.

Why Nothing Phone (1) can be considered for Holiday Sale 2022

Specifications are modern and up to date

The Nothing Phone (1) comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778g+ 5G processor, which is a 5G-ready octa core offering.

Although practical 5G is a bit farther down the road, the presence of 12 5G bands, out of which band 78 is both stand-alone and non-stand-alone, makes the phone relevant even today. As such, it is definitely worth considering for the Holiday Sale in 2022.

Additionally, the presence of up to 12 GB of RAM ensures smooth and efficient multitasking. Considering the price range, the Nothing Phone (1) is one of the few offerings that provides the latest and greatest in storage technology, UFS 3.1. The device also supports Wi-Fi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2 as a modern connectivity solution.

The hardware is still relevant, combined with a fresh new design

Perhaps the Nothing Phone (1) is truly the only device that stands out in terms of design today. Not only does the glyph interface at the back provide a unique esthetic, but it also serves to provide charging levels and such indicators.

This creates a modern look that may seem gimmicky or not based on individual taste, but it's undeniably difficult to ignore as a purchase this Holiday Sale.

As for the screen, it's an OLED with HDR 10+ support and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display technology has come so far that even these specifications seem mandatory to enter the playing field. One drawback of the Nothing Phone (1) is the underlit screen. It only offers 700 nits of peak brightness compared to over 1000 from the competition.

The presence of Gorilla Glass 5 provides a reliable layer of protection to the screen as multiple drop tests have shown. The device is further strengthened by an all-Aluminum chassis. While the fingerprint sensor isn't ultrasonic, it's still fast and reliable as an optical sensor.

Battery is good for the average user while the software is well optimised, sleek, and clean

At 4500mah, the phone has a moderately sized battery that gets medium users easily through one day of full usage. What's better is the presence of 33W fast charging and 15W of wireless charging support. Not a lot of good mid-range phones are offering this combination in the Holiday Sale 2022.

On the software front, the glyph-inspired Nothing OS feels clean, smooth, and minimal. This ensures the OS acts in a reliable manner even during aggressive multitasking.

Coupled with software support for three years, and security updates for four years, this looks like a better deal than most Android OEMs, since only Google and Samsung provide more.

The phone does come with some compromises like inferior cameras when compared to its similarly priced competitors like the Pixel 6A, but wins out in terms of a better screen and better overall design.

Honestly, it comes down to personal preference, but one can't go wrong with the Nothing Phone (1) this Holiday Sale 2022.

