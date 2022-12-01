5 best gaming laptops under $500 to buy during this Holiday Sale

Are you looking for the perfect gift for a gamer in your life – or maybe you’re seeking to treat yourself? Either way, you can’t go wrong with a gaming laptop. And during this holiday season, there are some great deals to be had!

In this article, we’ve rounded up the five best gaming laptops under $500 to buy during this holiday sale. So whether you’re looking for a powerful machine for a serious gamer or something more budget-friendly for a casual player, we’ve got you covered. Happy gaming!

Acer Inspire 5, Asus Vivobook, and more options to consider if you are looking for a gaming laptop below $500

You may be wondering why you need a gaming laptop. Well, there are several reasons why you should get one. For example, if you play games on the go, having a good gaming laptop makes sense because it will help increase your performance and make the experience more enjoyable.

Nowadays, everyone wants to play video games, but most options are expensive, making it a costly hobby. However, now with these cheap gaming laptops under $500 available online from various manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, etc., anyone can buy one without breaking their bank accounts!

If you are a gamer, then you must be aware that finding a good gaming laptop can be quite difficult. This article will discuss the five best gaming laptops under $500 that can give you all you want from your device.

1) ASUS VivoBook 15 ($347 on Amazon)

With its 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is an excellent choice for any gamer looking for a visually appealing gaming laptop. The NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics card will allow you to smoothly play your favorite games in medium settings without lagging or stuttering.

The CPU on this laptop is an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, which is powerful enough to run most modern-day games at 60 FPS or above in medium settings without any trouble!

2) Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop ($384 on Amazon)

Acer Aspire 5 is one of their best-selling models, and it is by no means accidental that this laptop is one of the most popular for gamers on a limited budget worldwide.

The Acer Aspire 5 is a decent gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD that can handle anything up to mid-range gaming. The product, which weighs 3.97 pounds, is among the lightest gaming laptops available, especially for those that cost less than $500.

The user-friendliness of the Acer Aspire 5 is another remarkable feature. The risk of severe eye strain, a common issue for long-hours gamers, has decreased thanks to Acer's patented Tint Intelligence system, which lessens the hazardous blue light. Additionally, it has a backlit keyboard that makes it easier to type in dimly lit areas.

3) Maxbook BMAX X14 Pro ($419 on Amazon)

The BMax X14 Pro defies convention with its svelte design and respectably fast AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, but it is not without its own particular shortcomings. The 11.6-inch MaxBook Y11 convertible that debuted two years ago is followed by the 14-inch BMax X14 Pro subnotebook. Both are low-cost models in their respective categories that were created to stand out from similarly-priced rival models by having more appealing metal profiles.

The BMax X14 Pro's internal processor is an older but still somewhat popular AMD Zen+ Ryzen 5 3450U, which should be an improvement above any Celeron or Atom options typically found on rival sub-$500 laptops. Additional features include a large 512 GB SSD, a 1080p IPS display, and a backlit keyboard.

4) Dell Inspiron 13 5000 ($450 on Best Buy)

The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 is an excellent laptop for gaming, thanks to its powerful graphics card and 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U processor. It also has 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and an impressive battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge.

The hardware is complemented by an HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution (1080p). There's also a preinstalled Windows 10 Home operating system, so you can download games from the Microsoft Store or play older titles without having to worry about compatibility issues when updating your video card drivers or downloading new updates through Steam or Origin.

5) HP 15-F222WM ($479 on Best Buy)

HP 15-F222WM is a laptop that is ideal for those who don't need a lot of power but still want something more than your average budget gaming laptop. It has a 15.6-inch display and an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, offering plenty of processing power for everyday use and playing games in medium settings or higher.

HP 15-F222WM also comes with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of hard drive storage space to store your files, photos, and videos without taking up too much room on your computer desk.

The Radeon 530 Graphics card ensures smooth gameplay through AMD FreeSync technology when playing games at HD resolution. Windows 10 Home OS makes this model compatible with other programs you may want to install later down the road, such as Adobe Photoshop or Microsoft Office.

Final Thoughts

The PC market is changing. The explosive growth of esports, the rise of independent game developers, and the streamed reception of games have all helped PC gaming grow at an unprecedented rate. This has increased the demand for gaming laptops, which has helped drive down the price of these laptops. During this holiday sale, you can buy a decent gaming laptop for under $500.

