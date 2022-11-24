Multiple ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptops have been discounted this Black Friday. Gamers can save hundreds of dollars on their latest portable computer purchase. The best deals have been spotted across multiple leading retail websites.

The ROG Strix G15 lineup is known for its high-quality components and game-like aesthetics. The laptops are solid performers and pack RGB lighting as the icing on the cake.

With numerous listings of gaming laptops on the internet, it can be difficult to spot the best deals on a specific product one is looking for.

For this reason, we prepared this cheat sheet with the best deals on ROG Strix G15 laptops to help users spot fantastic deals in the latest tech.

G15 Advantage Edition with Ryzen 9 5980HX/Radeon RX 6800M and other great deals on ASUS ROG Strix G15 laptops

1) ROG Strix G15 G513 with Ryzzen 7 6800H and RTX 3050 (was $1,299.99, now $1,099.99)

ROG Strix laptops are well-built and aesthetically pleasing (Image via Amazon)

Some of the best deals on ROG Strix laptops can be spotted on Amazon, one of the leading retail websites in North America.

A high-performance gaming laptop with the Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16 GB of DDR 5 memory, 1 TB SSD, and the 95 W RTX 3050 laptop GPU can be picked up for just $1,099.99.

Gamers should secure the deal as soon as possible. It may expire at any time.

2) ROG Strix G15 with Core i7-10780H and RTX 2060 (was $1,399.99, now $1,229.99)

Despite being old, the RTX 2060 laptop GPU can run most games flawlessly (Image via Amazon)

The eight-core Core i7 10780H processor and the RTX 2060 laptop GPU found in this portable gaming machine might have aged a bit. However, the processor is quite capable, and the GPU can play most modern games flawlessly. The graphics card can also utilize DLSS, which pushes up more games to playable framerates.

While it traditionally sells for $1,399.99, the laptop can be picked up for $1,229.99 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Amazon.

3) ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 5980HX and Radeon RX 6800M (was $1,499.99, now $1,249.99)

At $1,250, the G15 Advantage Edition is a banger deal (Image via Best Buy)

At $1,249.99, this laptop is the best ROG Strix gamers can pick up. It packs a high-end Ryzen 9 5980HX chip and a top-of-the-line Radeon RX 6800M laptop GPU. It is paired with 16 GB of DDR 4 memory and a 512 GB SSD.

The laptop is generally sold for $1,499. However, gamers can save $250 on the device if they pick it up from Best Buy this Black Friday.

4) ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 7 6800H and RTX 3060 (was $1,499, now $1,349)

The latest Ryzen 6000 series pack massive performance uplifts (Image via Best Buy)

Best Buy is offering multiple deals on ROG Strix laptops this Black Friday. The G15 with Ryzen 7 6800H and the RTX 3060 have been discounted to $1,349 on the website.

The device packs 16 GB of DDR 5 memory and 1 TB SSD. At $150 off, this laptop may not be the best in terms of value. However, it is an option worth considering.

5) ROG Strix G15 G513 gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 5900HX and RTX 3060 (was $1,842.99, now $1,399.99)

The ROG G15 G513 is a high-end laptop (Image via Best Buy)

The Ryzen 9 5900HX and the RTX 3060 found on this G15 G513 make it an ideal gaming rig. This laptop can also be flawlessly used for productivity purposes. The device packs 16 GB of DDR 4 memory and a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

While the device generally sells for a premium of $1,842.99, it can be picked up for just $1,399.99 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Best Buy.

