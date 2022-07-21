5 best RGB keyboards to buy for gaming (2022)

The keyboard is one of the most important peripherals on a gaming desk, and with RGB lighting, it can make your whole setup shimmer and light up a dark room. The best keyboards for gaming have the lowest response times with the highest polling rates and are satisfying to use.

Although RGB does not boost performance in any way, it is a great option to have. If you want your setup to be minimalistic, simply turning off all RGB lights does the trick, and if you want your setup to outshine all others, having the option to turn on flashy lights is convenient. RGB lighting works best when all peripherals have the feature and can be synced up to create multiple lighting effects that stretch across the desk. This article will list the best RGB gaming keyboards you can get today.

RGB lighting can make the setup even more attractive

1) ASUS ROG Falchion NX - $119.99

ASUS ROG Falchion NX (Image via ASUS)

This wireless keyboard by ASUS has many features packed into a small chassis, a unique trait that is not found in any other keyboard. It is a 65 percent mechanical keyboard that has a touch panel on the left side that can be used to perform various tasks, including adjusting volume and indicating battery life. The controls can be remapped using the software. The only downside of the touch bar is that it is sensitive, making it prone to accidental touches.

It can be connected using a USB-C cable or via a 2.4GHz wireless dongle. The battery lasts up to 53 hours with lighting on and a humongous 450 hours with RGB lights turned off. Moreover, lighting is deeply customizable in the ASUS Aura Creator software that comes with the device.

2) Logitech G Pro X - $149.99

Logitech G Pro X Tenkeyless (Image via Logitech)

This is a compact, sturdy, and premium keyboard by Logitech with immaculate customization. Every single key switch can be swapped to build the most personalized gaming keyboard that suits the user's needs. The downside is that switching keys is a tedious task and alternate switch types cost up to an extra $100.

The Logitech G Hub software lets users change RGB lighting and set up various profiles for individual games and apps. The software also lets you reprogram the keys, but that is limited to the function keys only. In terms of performance, Logitech offers top-quality with a premium feel that is suitable for gaming at the highest tiers.

3) Razer Huntsman V2 - $189.99

Razer Huntsman V2 (Image via Razer)

The Huntsman V2 is Razer's flagship keyboard that puts performance first with the latest features and the best quality. The device has the highest polling rate of any keyboard, which goes up to 8000, minimizing the input delay to 0.125ms, and Razer has advertised it as the 'world's fastest gaming keyboard.'

It has per-key backlighting, which offers users complete control over lighting effects. Using Synapse 3 software, users can fully program macros, remap keys, and map macros. The keyboard is all-in-one with all the necessary features.

4) Corsair K95 Platinum XT - $199.99

Corsair K95 Platinum XT (Image via Corsair)

The K95 Platinum XT by Corsair is one of the best keyboards for streamers because of its macro keys, dedicated media controls, and customizable lighting. The keyboard's macro keys are compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck for more intuitive personalization and convenience while streaming. There are various onboard profiles that you can save and use when you need to change setups.

It has a sleek design, comfortable removable wrist rest, and PBT double-shot keycaps, which will help the print stay durable for many years. It is a full-sized board with 104 keys and six macro keys. The keyboard has different switch variants, including MX Speed Silver, MX Brown, and MX Blue, and all have a different feel and sound to them. Using the Corsair iCue software, users can fully customize the RGB lighting with multiple in-built effects.

5) SteelSeries Apex Pro - $209.99

SteelSeries Apex Pro (Image via SteelSeries)

This truly sturdy keyboard built out of an 'aircraft-grade' aluminum alloy frame, as advertised by SteelSeries, has features that help it stand out from the competition. The body has an OLED screen that is white-and-black, which has a menu that includes macros, actuation, illumination, and profiles & settings, which can be navigated using the volume wheel. It is convenient to be able to change various settings using a tiny screen.

The RGB lighting is advanced and brightly illuminates the chassis. It pops through the keys and can be fully customized using the SteelSeries Engine 3 software, which adds various lighting effects, but it is not mandatory to install.

