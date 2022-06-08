7 best wireless gaming keyboards in 2022

Wireless vs wired gaming keyboards, the conflict still remains. Many gadget experts out there are suggesting that people should not buy a wireless keyboard for gaming. An average gamer, who does not know much about the tech side, gets scared easily, and input lag does sound pretty scary. But do wireless gaming keyboards always cause input lags? The shortest and simplest answer is yes.

However, brands like Razer, Logitech, and Corsair are always working on faster wireless technology to close the latency gap between wired and wireless gaming peripherals. So even though the input lag is there, gamers cannot even notice it in normal games and may barely notice it on esports titles. However, at the cost of minimal input lag, wireless gaming keyboards can add great versatility to a gaming setup. Here are the top 7 wireless gaming keyboards of 2022.

7 best wireless gaming keyboards

1) Logitech G613

Romer-G Tactile switches

104 keys

18 months battery life

Lightspeed wireless, bluetooth

70 million keystrokes

Used by many professional gamers, Logitech G613 is a great full-sized keyboard with 104 keys. The Romer-G Tactile switches have a short-throw actuation distance of 1.5 mm. It has 6 programmable G-Keys that can be set up via Logitech G HUB software. Logitech's proprietary Lightspeed wireless technology has a 1ms latency rate. It can connect to multiple devices via bluetooth and Lightspeed wireless mode. This keyboard has a life-span of minimum 70 million keystrokes.

2) Corsair K63

Cherry MX Red

87 keys

25 hours battery life

Wireless, bluetooth

Detachable palm rest

Corsair K63 is a ten-keyless gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Red switches. This gaming keyboard has 87 keys, wireless mode, and bluetooth mode. This 100% anti-ghosting keyboard with a full key rollover has a 25-hours battery life. The large fonted per-key red LED lit keyboard comes with a detachable palm rest. It has dedicated volume and multimedia-control keys. All customization options can be handled through the Corsair iCUE software.

3) Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

Razer yellow/green

68 keys

Up to 200 hours battery life

Wired, Hyperspeed wireless, bluetooth

80 million keystrokes

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed might sound like a mouthful, but it also packs a lot of features. This 65% mechanical keyboard offers choices of tactile and clicky Razer Green or linear and silent Razer Yellow switches. The Razer Hyperspeed wireless technology ensures a low-latency gaming experience. It also has bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity options. The rechargeable battery has up to 200 hours of battery life. Buyers can choose from standard doubleshot ABS keycaps and Razer Phantom keycaps with discrete design and brighter RGB glow.

4) Keychron K8 Pro

Gateron G-Pro red/blue/brown

87 keys

25 hours battery life

Wired, bluetooth

QMK/VIA support

The Keychron K8 Pro is a heavily customizable ten-keyless keyboard. It has Gateron G-Pro red, blue, and brown mechanical switch option, and it can be swapped out with any 3pin and 5pin MX style mechanical switches including Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, Panda, and many more. The K8 Pro is world’s first wireless mechanical keyboard with out-of-the-box QMK/VIA support. The added layer of foam and sillicon padding absorbs annoying sounds. The Doubleshot PBT keycaps and PCB stabilizers provide durability. Via Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, this keyboard can switch between 3 devices, and there is also USB Type-C connectivity option.

5) Cooler Master SK653

TTC red/blue/brown

104 keys

4000 mAh battery

USB Type-C, bluetooth

Low profile keycaps

Cooler Master SK653 is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with low-profile keycaps and TTC low-profile red, blue, or brown switch option. The 4000 mAh battery lasts for a long time. It has a 1000Hz USB Type-C wired mode and a 125Hz bluetooth 4.0 mode. Cooler Master MasterPlus+ takes care of the RGB and button configuration. The brushes aluminum design and ergonomic upgraded keycaps ensure good looks, comfort, and durability.

6) Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro

Razer green/yellow

104 keys

14 hours battery life

Wired, Hyperspeed wireless, bluetooth

Detachable palm rest

Razer's lineup of gaming accessories is renowned for offering a premium gaming experience, and BlackWidow V3 Pro is no exception. It is a full-sized gaming keyboard with Razer green and yellow mechanical switch options. The Hybrid onboard storage can store up to 5 custom profiles. Connectivity options include USB Type-C wired, 2.5 GHz Hyperspeed wireless, and bluetooth modes. Buyers can upgrade to Phantom keycaps for a better RGB light spread. BlackWidow V3 Pro has a rigid aluminum construction and a plush leatherette wristpad for comfort.

7) Keychron K12

Keychron Lava red/blue/brown/mint/banana or Gateron red/blue/brown

61 keys

480 hours battery life (without lighting)

Wired, bluetooth

Swappable buttons

Keychron K12 is definitely the most customizable keyboard on the list. Buyers have a number of mechanical switches to select from, including Keychron Lava red/blue/brown/mint/banana or Gateron red/blue/brown. The 4000mAh battery can last for up to 480 hours without LED lighting. This is the only 60% form-factor gaming keyboard on the list. Keychron K12 supports both Windows and Mac, and the keys can be mapped via any 3rd party software like Karabiner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

