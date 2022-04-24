After gaming monitors and TVs, gaming projectors are the newest hype among gamers. In the past, projectors were simply not cut out for gaming, due to their high latency, but recently various brands like BenQ, Epson, Xgimi, and Optoma, have started making projectors specifically for gaming purposes.

They may not provide stunning picture quality like gaming monitors or TVs, but at least they are catching up with high refresh rates, low latency, and high resolutions. The best part is that the screens are not limited to 49" or 77" and can be as wide as anybody would want, providing peak level immersive gaming experience.

Better portability is another reason to opt for a gaming projector. It also saves a lot of space, which is perfect for minimalist enthusiasts out there. Even choosing a gaming monitor is not an easy task, let alone gaming projectors.

There are various options available from 600 to 4,000 USD. The considerable factors for buying a gaming projector are: resolution, refresh rate, latency, luminocity, lamp life, battery life, throw ratio, inbuilt sound system, etc.

To spare one from getting exhausted with the numbers and speclists, here are the five best gaming projectors, beased on different price points and requirements.

5 best gaming projectors in 2022 include XGIMI Elfin, Optoma UHD50X, and more

1) XGIMI Elfin

Native resolution: 1080p

Throw distance: Long throw

Latency: 26.5ms

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Brightness: 800 ANSI lumens

Lamp Life: 30,000 hrs

XGIMI Elfin is a budget-oriented, sleek-looking, 1080p long throw gaming projector. It has a throw ratio of 1.2:1, with 26.5ms fast latency when gaming at both 4K @ 60Hz or 1080p @ 60Hz. Elfin has up to 800 ANSI lumens peak brightness and 30,000 hours of lamp life, the longest in this list. The Android TV 10.0 OS with Play Store opens a vast world of in-built multimedia.

The X-VUE 2.0 image engine, combined with HDR10 technology, provides noise reduced, color boosted, clear and dynamic content. Dual built-in 3W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio, ensure an immersive experience.

Users can directly share the screen of their smart devices using Chromecast. Some other important features include: Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, Intelligent Screen Alignment, Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Focus, Game Mode, and more.

Available for 649.00 USD

2) Optoma GT1080HDR

Native resolution: 1080p

Throw distance: Short throw

Latency: 8.4ms

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Brightness: 3800 ANSI lumens

Lamp Life: 15,000 hrs

Optoma GT1080HDR is a 1080p short throw gaming projector, that means it can be set up right in front of the screen. It has a throw ratio of 0.50:1, with 8.4ms super fast latency when gaming on 1080p @ 120Hz. GT1080HDR has up to 3800 ANSI lumens peak brightness and 15,000 hours of lamp life (in eco+ mode).

As the name suggests, GT1080HDR comes with HDR support and 50,000:1 contrast ratio resulting in vibrant colors even in well-lit situations. 10 Watts Mono sound system provides loud and clear sounds.

This projector can also display true 3D contents from any 3D source. The enhanced gaming mode optimizes the projector for the best gaming experience, with fast refresh rate and low latency.

Available for 799.00 USD

3) Optoma UHD50X

Native resolution: 4K

Throw distance: Extra long throw

Latency: 15.7ms

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Brightness: 3400 ANSI lumens

Lamp Life: 15,000 hrs

Optoma UHD50X is the world's first 240Hz gaming projector, making it a great option for esports enthusiasts. It is an extra long throw projector, so mounting it on the ceiling would be the only option.

This gaming projector has throw ratio from 1.21:1 to 1.59:1, with 15.7ms fast latency when gaming on 1080p @ 240Hz with Enhanced Gaming Mode on. Otherwise, it provides 25.8ms on 4K @ 60Hz, 23.8ms on 1080p @ 60Hz, 18.2ms on 1080p @ 120Hz.

UHD50X has up to 3,400 ANSI lumens peak brightness and 15,000 hours of lamp life. 500,000:1 contrast ratio with HDR 10 and HLG certification ensures the darkest blacks, brightest whites, and an overall great viewing experience. It has complete 3D and BluRay support.

With the Optoma Game Master utility, users can enable the Enhanced Gaming Mode to further enhance their gaming experience.

Available for 1399.00 USD

4) XGIMI Aura

Native resolution: 4K

Throw distance: Ultra short throw

Latency: 15.7ms

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Brightness: 2400 ANSI lumens

Lamp Life: 25,000 hrs

XGIMI Aura is an ultra short throw gaming projector. It has the shortest throw ratio in the list of 0.233:1, with up to 15.7ms fast latency when gaming on 1080p @ 120Hz. Aura has up to 2400 ANSI lumens peak brightness and 25,000 hours of lamp life. Harman Kardon 2 x tweeters and 2 x 15W woofers sound system, gives immersive surround sound experience.

It has some common features like other premium XGIMI gaming projectors like: Android TV 10.0 OS with Play Store, HDR 10 support, X-VUE 2.0 image engine, Chromecast support, Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance, Intelligent Screen Alignment, Auto Keystone Correction, Auto Focus, Game Mode, etc.

Available for 2499.00 USD

5) BenQ X3000i

Native resolution: 4K

Throw distance: Long throw

Latency: 4ms

Refresh rate: 240Hz

Brightness: 3000 ANSI lumens

Lamp Life: 30,000 hrs

BenQ X3000i is hands down the gaming projector in the market right now. This 4K long throw projector has throw ratio from 1.15 to 1.50, with up to 4ms fast latency when gaming on 1080p @ 240Hz. Otherwise, it can provide 16 ms on 4K @ 60Hz, and 8 ms on 1080p @ 120Hz. X3000i has up to 3000 ANSI lumens peak brightness and 30,000 hours of lamp life.

4LED color brightness, HDR Pro support, CinematicColor technology, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut range, and Dynamic Black technology work altogether, to provide the best immersive viewing experience.

5W x 2 stereo speakers powered by Bongiovi DPS technology takes the listening experience to an entirely different level. The game mode has three setting presets for FPS, RPG, and SPG games.

Available for 1999.00 USD

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan