8 great gaming mice for Minecraft PVP in 2022

Gaming mice are absolutely necessary to ace Minecraft PvP battles. Popular Minecraft PvP experts like Technoblade, Dream, Golfeh, and Huahwi all use professional gaming equipment to get those amazing kills. Whether it is Hunger Games or Bed Wars, a decent mouse will only help players.

Gaming mice will provide better DPI, better clickability, and better durability. They also offer a better ergonomic grip, and decent gaming mice from brands like Logitech, Corsair, Cooler Master, Razer, and SteelSeries are usually leagues apart from normal mice. To help gamers stay at the top of their game in Minecraft PvP, here are the top eight gaming mice of 2022.

8 best gaming mice for Minecraft PVP

1) Razer Basilisk Ultimate

Wired/wireless

20,000 DPI

100 hours

11 buttons

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is a wireless mouse from Razer with an ergonomic right-handed design. It has a HyperSpeed wireless mode and a wired mode with a SpeedFlex cable. The 14 RGB lighting zones are addressable by Razer Chroma software. This 11 button mouse has up to 20,000 DPI and 100 hours of battery backup. The Razer Focus+ Optical sensor and the Razer Optical Mouse Switch ensure pinpoint precision.

2) Cooler Master MM720

Wired

16,000 DPI

Ultraweave cable

6 buttons

The Cooler Master MM720 is a modern-looking, comfortable mouse. The unique mesh design with two addressable RGB zones goes well with any gaming setup. The Honeycomb Shell design makes this gaming mouse super light (only 49 grams). The light Ultraweave cable feels almost weightless. This 16,000 DPI mouse has six programmable buttons.

3) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Wired/wireless/bluetooth

20,000 DPI

120 hours

8 buttons

Even the Minecraft PvP master Technoblade uses a Razer mouse. Their DeathAdder V2 Pro is a slim and powerful wireless gaming mouse. This mouse also comes in a special Genshin Impact edition. The Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology in this mouse is 25% faster than any other wireless gaming mouse. The Razer Focus+ Optical sensor and the Razer 2nd Gen Optical Mouse Switch help players nail those headshots. This eight button mouse has up to 20,000 DPI and 120 hours of battery backup.

4) Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Wireless

25,600 DPI

48 hours

8 buttons

The G Pro Wireless mouse belongs to Logitech's flagship G-series of gaming peripherals. The Logitech G series gaming peripherals have always been preferred by esports pros. The HERO 25K sensor in this mouse is the flagship level mouse sensor from Logitech. This ultra-lightweight mouse has eight programmable buttons and goes up to 25,600 DPI. This mouse also has 48 hours of battery backup.

5) Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro

Wired

12,000 DPI

iCUE support

6 buttons

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Pro is a cool-looking mouse with a sturdy grip. This lightweight mouse has a 12,000 DPI PMW3327 sensor. This stealthy, slim mouse with a single-zone RGB LED is great for minimalistic setups. It has six programmable buttons, and 1.8m tangle-free rubber cable. The RGB LED can be synched via Corsair iCUE.

6) Logitech G502 Lightspeed

Wireless

25,600 DPI

48 hours

8 buttons

The G502 Lightspeed is the latest wireless version of Logitech's most popular G502 mouse lineup. The HERO 25K gaming sensor can reach 400+ IPS tracking speed across the entire 25,600 DPI range. It is also 10 times more power-efficient than previous generation sensors. This 114 grams mouse has a battery life of 48 hours (with RGB lighting on). Fully-customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB can be customized and synchronized via the G HUB software.

7) Asus ROG Strix Impact II

Wired

6,200 DPI

Pixart3327 sensor

6 buttons

The Asus ROG Strix Impact II is a unique gaming mouse. This ambidextrous mouse is only 79 grams. The Pixart3327 sensor with 1,000 Hz USB Report rate has a max 6,200 DPI. The pivoted button and push-fit switch socket mechanism ensure a fast response time. The three zones of RGB lighting are customizable via Aura Sync. The Armory II software provides a one-stop solution for button mapping or driver updates.

8) Steelseries Aerox 3 Wired

Wired

8,500 DPI

TrueMove Core sensor

6 buttons

The Aerox 3 is a wired gaming mouse from SteelSeries with a unique design. This specially designed mouse only weighs 59 grams. The IP54 rating with AquaBarrier protection protects this mouse from dust, dirt, oil, fur, and more. The next-gen Golden Micro switches can withstand up to 80 million clicks. The PixArt TrueMove Core sensor, with 8,500 DPI and 300 IPS, ensures precise movement. The 100% Virgin Grade PTFE Glide Skates offer smooth operation and are optimized for the QcK mousepads. The mesh design truly embraces the three RGB LED zones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

