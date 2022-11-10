The RTX 3060 is the second best-selling RTX 30 series card, only after the 3060 Ti. Nvidia launched the $330 video card for budget 1080p gaming without any compromises. With it, gamers can enjoy any AAA title out there in Full HD without lowering any in-game settings. The card can also deliver solid hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance and arrives with support for temporal upscaling technologies like DLSS.

Undoubtedly, it is one of the best choices for gamers who are looking to put together a budget rig from $600 to $700 for 1080p gaming. During this year's Black Friday sales, many gamers are looking to score a good deal to save a few bucks.

Many manufacturers have launched budget options for these cards that sell for only a little over the card's MSRP. Furthermore, if gamers want to save even more money on their graphics card purchases, they can opt for a refurbished video card.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A guide to scoring the best RTX 3060 deals this Black Friday

5) PNY RTX 3060 12 GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB ($329.99)

The PNY RTX 3060 12 GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB (Image via Newegg)

The PNY RTX 3060 12 GB XLR8 Gaming REVEL EPIC-X RGB features a compact GPU design that has been specifically built for smaller ITX builds. At only 6.69 inches long, this graphics card comes with a single fan.

Initially, this variant was launched for $370. However, during this year's Black Friday sale, the card is listed for $330 on Newegg, allowing gamers to save $40 by going for this compact option. Nevertheless, it should be noted that this graphics card does not have the best thermals as it does not have heatsinks to ensure sufficient cooling.

4) MLLSE RTX 3060 12 GB GAME ($334)

The MLLSE 3060 12 GB GAME (Image via Newegg)

MLLSE is a relatively unknown brand within the custom AIB design market. Their GAME variant of the 3060 is currently selling for a lucrative $334 on Newegg, making it a decent option to consider over the other GPUs available across different retail platforms.

This graphics card features a solid design language with streaks of yellow and white. It also comes with a two-fan design, four copper heat pipes, and sufficient heatsink mass to ensure that the card stays cool.

3) Asus RTX 3060 12 GB DUAL OC ($354.99)

The Asus 3060 12 GB DUAL OC (Image via Newegg)

The ASUS DUAL OC variant of the graphics card is yet another reasonable option to consider. Being a budget offering from the Taiwanese veteran AIB partner, this GPU is sturdily built and boasts two high-performance fans to keep the GA106 chip inside cool. It sports a completely black design and comes with a streak of RGB LEDs.

Currently, the Dual OC variant of the GPU is available for $354.99 on Newegg.

2) PNY RTX 3060 12 GB VERTO Dual Fan ($359.99)

The PNY RTX 3060 12 GB VERTO Dual Fan (Image via Newegg)

The PNY VERTO Dual Fan edition is a budget performance-focused offering from the American manufacturing company. Unlike its XLR8 offerings, the Verto cards do not have any form of RGB lighting or excessively focus on an attractive design language.

The Verto Dual Edition of the 3060 is currently available for a steal deal of $359.99 over at Best Buy.

1) MSI Gaming RTX 3060 12 GB Ventus 3X ($379.99)

The MSI Gaming 3060 12 GB Ventus 3X (Image via Newegg)

The MSI Ventus graphics cards are known for their affordable price points and have a strong focus on quality. The AIB partner refreshed its design language with the RTX 30 series graphics cards to make them look sportier than ever.

Stanlenguy @stanlenguy



Huge upgrade GTX 1060 6gb to RTX 3060 ti!!!!Huge upgrade twitter.com/i/web/status/1… GTX 1060 6gb to RTX 3060 ti!!!!Huge upgrade twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ikaqPgiNmm

The Ventus 3x edition of the 3060 comes with three cooling fans and more than enough heatsink mass to keep the GA106 GPU cool. At the moment, this third-party design is available for $380 on Amazon. Thus, it is a great and comparatively cost-effective option for gamers looking for a three-fan card.

Poll : 0 votes