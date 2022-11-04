Why the RTX 3060 Ti is not worth buying in November 2022

The RTX 3060 Ti is one of the highest-selling RTX 30 series video cards and was launched as a premium 1080p gaming card with no compromises. Users can push any game to its maximum settings, including ray tracing on this card, and still get playable framerates.

Thus, it is no wonder that the quite capable RTX 3060 Ti is still one of the most sought-after video card options, even after the launch of the next-gen RTX 40 series video cards. The high price of the 40 series graphics cards will frighten budget gamers looking to put together a sub-$1000 gaming rig. The 3060 Ti, meanwhile, caters to such an audience.

However, users should consider a few more options before finalizing the 3060 Ti. The competition, namely AMD and Intel, has launched a few options that directly compete with the 1080p gaming champion. In certain aspects, these video cards are pulling ahead of Nvidia's offering.

What kills the RTX 3060 Ti?

The 3060 Ti comes with 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 80 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 8GB of GDDR6 memory which is based on a 256-bit wide bus.

Thus, the RTX 3060 Ti is a very capable video card on paper. These specs transform into extremely good in-game performance levels. The card is also capable of 1440p gaming at acceptable framerates. It is only about 15% slower than the RTX 3070 and more capable than the PS5's GPU according to a few reports.

However, the card gets nerfed by the competition. One can find the 3060 Ti for approximately $450, while the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT is available for around $280. While being almost equally powerful, the 6600 XT is way cheaper.

Recently, the RX 6750 XT dropped to around $450 in Newegg's Black Friday sale. This card beats the RTX 3060 Ti in every possible scenario.

Although there are some perks for opting for an Nvidia Geforce RTX video card – better ray tracing performance and support for DLSS to name a few – the advantages always get nullified when one considers the high price difference between it and the competition.

Aruka ~ @Migskie3 Tempting to sell my steam account to buy a 3060 ti 🥹 Tempting to sell my steam account to buy a 3060 ti 🥹 https://t.co/5gefD9V0ux

Thus, users who are willing to solely game on their system can opt for the RX 6600 XT or the RX 6750 XT over the RTX 3060 Ti depending on how much they are willing to spend.

However, those who wish to carry out a productive workload alongside some gaming should prefer any Geforce RTX video card over AMD Radeon offerings. Nvidia GPUs have a huge advantage over AMD cards in creative software like Adobe Premiere Pro, Blender3D, and other high-requirement software.

Thus, the final decision solely lies in what gamers want from their system. However, most users just want to build a gaming rig and are not entirely interested in the card's productivity prowess. For any such user, the AMD Radeon card will never disappoint.

Radeon GPUs are also quite capable in terms of productivity performance, although they are not up to par with Nvidia's standards. So, beginners and users who want to save some money can easily opt for them without caring too much about benchmarks.

