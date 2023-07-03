Is the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti worth buying over the AMD RX 7600 and RTX 3060 Ti for gaming?

Both AMD and Nvidia have launched budget RTX 4060 Ti, 4060, and RX 7600 graphics cards for the gaming market. This means the improved efficiency and performance of the new Ada Lovelace and RDNA 3 GPUs are now available to the masses, making it easier for budget gamers to own and maintain a PC for years to come.

On the flip side, though, more options mean more confusion. Gamers might not be able to decide between the new RTX 4060 Ti, the AMD RX 7600, and the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti and the 3060 — which continue to impress in video games.

To help solve this issue, we will pitch the latest budget 1080p GPUs against each other. Besides the cards' performance, we will also fill you in on the differences in the underlying hardware and supported technologies (temporal upscaling, video encoding/decoding, etc.)

The RTX 3060 Ti gives tough competition to the RTX 4060 Ti and RX 7600

Nvidia's last-gen Ampere cards were praised for their strong price-to-performance ratios. Sadly, the GPUs didn't sell at their MSRP for very long (thank you, scalpers!). But, the prices have been slashed ever since, and the second-hand market is flooding with last-gen Team Green offerings.

This means the 4060 Ti and the RX 7600 have some tough competition. Let's kick things off by looking at the specs.

Specs

Do note that making an accurate specs comparison between the three graphics cards is impossible since they are based on completely different architectures. However, looking at the specs can give us an idea of what to expect from each of these budget pixel pushers. The detailed list is as follows:

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Shading units/CUDA cores 2048 4352 4864 Tensor cores N/A 136 152 Compute units 32 N/A N/A RT cores 32 34 38 VRAM 8 GB 128-bit 18 Gbps GDDR6 8 GB 128-bit 18 Gbps GDDR6 8 GB 256-bit 14 Gbps GDDR6 TDP 165W 160W 200W Price $269 $399 $339+

It's no surprise that the new GPUs are way more power efficient than the last gen. In addition, those who opt for the RTX 4060 Ti also get access to DLSS 3.0, which bundles frame generation tech. It used AI sorcery to effectively multiply the framerates by a factor of two to even five. Nvidia has used DLSS 3 as a primary advertising factor for budget 60-class Ada Lovelace cards.

Performance differences

Budget gamers are willing to drop the settings for higher framerate gains. With the advent of temporal upscaling technology, the loss of visual fidelity has also decreased significantly. Most gamers rely on some form of upscaling to get past 60 FPS in most games on every 60-class GPU from the last three generations.

Thus, the below performance marks are with FSR/DLSS 2/DLSS 3 turned on. This gives the 4060 Ti a massive leap over the RX 7600 and the RTX 4060 Ti.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 51 144 76 God of War 77 87 79 Spider-Man Miles Morales 63 156 101 Forza Horizon 5 60 147 83 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 155 187 156

Another thing to note — the performance goes up as you spend more. The RX 7600 is priced at $269, while the 4060 Ti will cost you $399. The RTX 3060 TI is hovering somewhere in the middle.

The RX 7600 could still hit playable framerates in every video game without a sweat. In some titles, the numbers were almost 80-90% of what the RTX 4060 Ti pulled off with frame generation turned on. Thus, AMD is a winner in terms of value for money.

However, the new Nvidia GPU is the best option if you want to future-proof your system.

