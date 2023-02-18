Best Returnal PC graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

Returnal is a third-person shooter game developed by Housemarque. It was originally released on the PlayStation 5 and is now available on PC. The game has garnered praise for its stunning visuals, with the developers putting in extra effort to create a realistic and immersive world inhabited by hostile aliens.

Nvidia's RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range graphics cards that are popular choices for 1080p gaming. The RTX 3060 Ti was launched in 2020, and the RTX 3060 followed in 2021. Despite their age, these GPUs continue to perform well with the latest video game releases.

The second generation of RTX cards boasts significant improvements over the first generation, especially in ray tracing and rasterization performance. Mid-range graphics cards RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are still reliable options for gamers who seek high-quality visuals and performance without having to spend too much money.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti run Returnal without breaking a sweat

The PC port of Returnal is receiving high praise as one of the best ports in recent times, with the game being well-optimized and running smoothly on modern hardware. Despite these positive aspects, the game's demanding nature means that even players with top-of-the-line hardware may need to make a few compromises to achieve a consistently smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

While the game's optimization is impressive, players may need to adjust settings such as the resolution or graphics quality to find the optimal balance between performance and visual fidelity. Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings in Returnal to use with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti.

Best graphics settings for Returnal with the RTX 3060

Display

Display Monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 UI Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

General

Vsync: Off

Off Max Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Screen Optimizations: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 30%

30% Field of View: As per the user's preference.

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Ambient Occlusion: Epic

Epic Ray Traced Shadows: High

High Screen-Space Reflection: On

On Ray Traced Reflection: Off

Environment

Model Quality: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: Epic

Epic Volumetric Fog: Epic

Epic Particle Quality: Epic

Post Processing

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Epic

Epic Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom: On

On Emissive Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. SDR Black Point: 0

0 Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Enable HDR: Off

Best graphics settings for Returnal with the RTX 3060 Ti

Display

Display Monitor: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 UI Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

General

Vsync: Off

Off Max Frames Per Second: Unlimited

Unlimited Screen Optimizations: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 30%

30% Field of View: As per the user's preference.

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Epic

Epic Shadow Quality: Epic

Epic Ambient Occlusion: Epic

Epic Ray Traced Shadows: High

High Screen-Space Reflection: On

On Ray Traced Reflection: On

Environment

Model Quality: Epic

Epic Texture Quality: Epic

Epic Volumetric Fog: Epic

Epic Particle Quality: Epic

Post Processing

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Epic

Epic Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom: On

On Emissive Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. SDR Black Point: 0

0 Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Enable HDR: Off

These recommended settings can provide a balanced experience that offers the best image quality and frame rates in Returnal. However, players are encouraged to experiment with the settings to achieve their desired results. These recommended settings can serve as a good starting point, and players can then adjust them based on their individual preferences and requirements.

