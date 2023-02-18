Returnal is an intense third-person rogue-like shooter initially released in 2021 exclusively for the PlayStation 5. Developed by Housemarque, this highly anticipated game was recently made available on PC. Set in a haunting and mysterious world, Returnal features breathtakingly stunning graphics that bring the game's world to life in incredible detail.

The Steam Deck is Valve's entry into the handheld gaming market. The device is compelling for its size and boasts tremendous processing capabilities. Its processing abilities, however, are not just limited to gaming. It can even emulate games from other systems.

Despite its impressive features and capabilities, being a handheld system, it does have some limitations, which can become apparent when running the latest and most demanding games.

Returnal struggles to deliver consistent performance on the Steam Deck

Returnal has been lauded as an excellent PC port, but its performance on the Steam Deck is not as impressive. It has yet to receive a Verified or Playable status on the platform, leaving its status for the device in question. However, gamers worldwide have managed to run the game on their Steam Decks.

Players may need to adjust the game's graphics settings to achieve a smooth and visually appealing experience for Returnal on the Steam Deck. This guide suggests the best settings that balance stunning visuals and smooth framerates, resulting in an optimal gaming experience.

Keeping those objectives in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Returnal on Steam Deck:

Display

Display Monitor: Default_Monitor

Default_Monitor Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Screen Resolution: 1280x800

1280x800 UI Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Simplified UI: Off

Graphics

General

Vsync: Off

Off Max Frames Per Second: 30 FPS

30 FPS Screen Optimizations: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Field of View: As per the user's preference.

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Medium

Medium Shadow Quality: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Off Screen-Space Reflection: Off

Off Ray Traced Reflection: Off

Environment

Model Quality: Low

Low Texture Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog: Low

Low Particle Quality: Low

Post Processing

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Film Grain: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Bloom: Off

Off Emissive Intensity: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. SDR Black Point: 0

0 Contrast: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Enable HDR: Off

One effective way to ensure consistent performance while playing the game on the Steam Deck is to lock the FPS to 30. This can help maintain stable framerates, which is especially important for a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience. However, users looking for the highest possible framerates can turn off the FPS lock.

If players desire better image quality or higher framerates than what they're currently experiencing, they can experiment with the FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) mode settings. By setting the FSR mode to 'Quality' or 'Performance' depending on their needs and preferences, users can achieve better visuals or framerates while playing the game on the Steam Deck.

That concludes the guide for the best graphics for Returnal on Steam Deck. The rogue-like shooter title is now live and available for download on PC (via Steam and Epic Games) and PlayStation 5.

