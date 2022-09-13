DLSS 2.4.6 vs FSR 2.1: Which is better in September 2022?

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and FSR are temporal upscaling technologies introduced by video card manufacturers Nvidia and AMD. They are available across a wide array of video cards. Hundreds of games have added support for either upscaling technology.

With games now getting quite demanding, the need for technology to take some of the burdens from the hardware is necessary. Temporal upscaling is the current answer to this problem.

The working principles behind these technologies are quite similar. The video game is rendered at a lower resolution and then upscaled to the resolution of the display using AI and machine learning algorithms to create a visually pleasing image.

Normally, upscaling causes a loss in texture quality, and the video does not look sharp. Temporal upscaling solutions solve these issues, thereby allowing games to run faster on all systems.

DLSS and FSR are getting quite close in quality, and there are advantages to both

Advantages of DLSS (Image via Nvidia)

When AMD launched FSR in 2021, the technology was quite behind Nvidia's upscaling formula. With FidelityFX Super Resolution, gamers frequently noticed fuzzy textures, glitchy lighting conditions, and loss of detail in intricately sculpted models. The final output was nowhere close to DLSS.

However, with the FSR 2.0 update, Team Red's open-source upscaling algorithm has gotten much better than the initial version. Although it is still not as polished as DLSS, there is a slight difference in clarity, and the overall look is consistent. Almost no gamer can notice the slight loss in clarity with bare eyes.

However, the slightly lower quality of FSR is justified as it does not run on dedicated hardware, unlike the Nvidia equivalent. DLSS uses high-performance Tensor cores to run complex upscaling algorithms. Thus, it is restricted to RTX 20 series and above as older GPUs do not pack powerful hardware to produce optimal results.

However, FSR can run on almost any GPU, including Nvidia's aging GTX 10 series offerings. This earns AMD some brownie points.

Recently, AMD launched a slightly improved version of FSR 2.0. It is titled the 2.1 update, and the changes bring it closer to the latest DLSS version available.

As is evident from the testing in Cyberpunk 2077, there are a few fuzzy textures and losses in clarity in some frames with FSR. However, the differences are noticeable only under sharp scrutiny.

Another test in Cyberpunk 2077 showed the differences between upscaling technologies and native quality. The loss of detail and clarity is identical in both upscaling technologies available.

Conclusion

Most GPUs support AMD FSR these days. The list includes Pascal-based GTX 10 series and above for Nvidia graphics cards and GCN 4th gen-based RX 460, 470, 480, and above for AMD. Although the technology can be used on a wide array of GPUs, a more capable graphics card can produce better results.

Unlike AMD, Nvidia has locked support only to RTX 20 series and RTX 30 series GPUs. Thus, gamers who own any other GPU cannot utilize the upscaling technology.

With the gap between FSR and DLSS closing every day, it is hard to recommend one over the other. However, considering the availability issues mentioned above, gamers are recommended to use DLSS if it is available. Nvidia's upscaling technology is still a tad better in most scenarios.

If gamers do not have access to Team Green's temporal upscaling technology, FSR is the way to go. The AMD equivalent also has a lower barrier of entry. Thus, gamers with a low-end RTX GPU like RTX 3050 Mobile can also opt for FSR.

Upscaling technologies are a boon to graphics cards as they add more years to the lifespan of a GPU.

