5 mid-range CPUs to pair with RTX 3060 in 2023

The RTX 3060 is a mid-range performance-segment graphics card built for 1080p gaming. It is the spiritual successor to the GTX 1060 and RTX 2060 GPUs. The GPU is the second most popular RTX 30 series card on the market, only after its more powerful sibling, the 3060 Ti.

The GPU was introduced for an affordable price tag of $329. However, it sells over its MSRP, with the cheapest GPUs priced at around $369 on Newegg. This still makes it a solid competitor for sub-$1,000 gaming rigs, mostly built with budget hardware.

We will list the best mid-range CPUs that can utilize 100% of the RTX 3060 without drilling holes in gamers' pockets.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 and 4 other best budget CPUs for the RTX 3060

5) AMD Ryzen 5 3600 ($123)

Packaging of the Ryzen 5 3600 (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 3600 is one of the most popular AMD chips from the Zen 2 lineup. The processor comes with six cores and twelve threads and packs enough performance to run most AAA games without a hiccup.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Architecture Zen 2 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 3.6 GHz Boost clock 4.2 GHz TDP 65W Price $123

The chip was introduced as AMD's $200 competitor back in 2019. However, it has been discounted following the introduction of more powerful siblings. Nowadays, one can buy a new 3600 for just $123, making it a cost-effective pair for the RTX 3060.

4) Intel Core i5 11400F ($129.66)

The Core i5 11400F (Image via Amazon)

The Core i5 11400F was praised for its value proposition when it was introduced in 2021. The chip packs great single-core performance and affordability in one box. It is much faster than the Ryzen 5 3600 in video games for a few extra dollars.

Intel Core i5 11400F Architecture Rocket Lake-S Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $129.66

The chip is not bottlenecked by the Ryzen 5 3600. This makes it a solid processor for the RTX 3060. Currently, it has been discounted to as low as $130 on Newegg, making it the best processor in the price bracket.

3) AMD Ryzen 5 5600

The Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600 is the successor to the Ryzen 5 3600. It packs improved IPC (Instructions Per Clock) thanks to its improved Zen 3 architecture. In addition, clock speeds have been increased to facilitate more performance and better power efficiency.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Architecture Zen 3 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 3.5 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $132

The chip was introduced for $200 back in early 2022. However, it has been discounted to just $132 on Newegg. Thus, users preferring the Ryzen platform can opt for this chip over the 11400. It is a great pair with the RTX 3060.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Packaging of the Ryzen 5 7600X (Image via Amazon)

The Ryzen 5 7600X is the highest-end mid-range offering from AMD. The chip is based on the latest Zen 4 architecture, which packs increased single-core and multi-core performance. In a demo, AMD showcased that the chip can beat the Core i9-12900K in gaming workloads.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz TDP 105W Price $264

The processor was introduced for $300. However, following low sales, it has been discounted to $264. This makes it a solid option for those looking for a premium chip to future-proof their system.

1) Intel Core i5 13600KF

The Intel Core i5 13600KF (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13600KF is the highest-end mid-range chip from Intel, and it competes directly against the Ryzen 5 7600X. The processor is mildly faster than the AMD equivalent, earning it the highest spot on the list.

Intel Core i5 13600KF Architecture Raptor Lake-S Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz TDP 181W Price $279

The processor can be picked up for $279, which makes it barely costlier than the Team Red offering. Coupled with much cheaper motherboards and options for DDR4 memory, gamers can end up spending much less than opting for Ryzen 7000.

The chip is not bottlenecked by any GPU on the market, making it an excellent choice for the RTX 3060 and future graphics card upgrades.

The chips above will help gamers utilize 100% of their RTX 3060. The graphics card is a solid option for 1080p gaming and will remain so for at least a couple of years.

