Best Forspoken graphics settings for RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti

The highly anticipated title Forspoken is finally underway. It is an action-RPG title made for the PlayStation 5 and PC and is set in a majestic fantasy world where danger lurks in every corner. While the title doesn't innovate much in terms of graphical fidelity, it can be quite taxing on PC systems.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are mid-range GPUs from Nvidia. These GPUs were launched back in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Despite their age, these two graphics cards hold up surprisingly well in early 2023, playing almost all new titles without breaking a sweat.

This guide takes a closer look at the best possible settings to use with these two GPUs in Forspoken.

RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti play Forspoken surprisingly well

Despite gamers claiming Forspoken is poorly optimized, both RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti handle the new release pretty well. While GPUs are capable of maxing out the game with ray tracing, they don't provide the best gameplay experience in this instance. Hence, some compromises are to be made to achieve the best in terms of visual fidelity as well as framerates.

Keeping those objectives in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti:

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3060

Display

Resolution: Set it to 1920x1080.

Brightness: As per your preference.

Gamma: As per your preference.

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Model Memory: Standard.

Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80.

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard.

Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Motion Blur: Off.

Depth of Field: Off.

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Low.

Shadow Quality: Standard.

Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Ambient Occlusion: High.

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off.

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 here.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the RTX 3060 Ti

Display

Resolution: Set it to 1920x1080.

Brightness: As per your preference.

Gamma: As per your preference.

Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

V-Sync: Off

Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Model Memory: Standard.

Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Sharpness: 0.80.

Render Resolution: 100%

Model Detail Level: Standard.

Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Motion Blur: Off.

Depth of Field: Off.

Fog Quality: Standard

Cloud Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Standard.

Ray Traced Shadows: On.

Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off.

Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

You can buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti here.

Both RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are able to play the game properly at 1080p without major issues. However, if users are facing performance issues, FPS drops, or stuttering, it is advised to acquire the latest graphics driver from Nvidia, which comes with optimized profiles for Forspoken. Moreover, the title recommends using SSDs for better performance.

Disclaimer: This article contains affiliate links for the products mentioned.

Poll : 0 votes