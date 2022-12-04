Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3060

Popular racing game franchise Need for Speed (NFS) is back with another hit. NFS Unbound, the latest iteration in the series, has better and more advanced graphics compared to its prequels in many aspects. The visuals of the game are quite intriguing as they are modeled in a graffiti-like art style, which provides a unique experience. It becomes especially apparent in the appearance of the characters and even smaller details like the exhaust smoke.

The RTX 3060 is a solid mid-range GPU from Nvidia. It is quite capable of running games at 1080p without major compromises. Besides esports titles, it can also run most triple-A games comfortably. The GPU allows the use of DLSS to achieve higher framerates in all the games that support it, including NFS Unbound.

This settings guide takes a closer look at the best graphics settings to use in the game if you have the RTX 3060.

Need for Speed Unbound performs incredibly well on the RTX 3060

The RTX 3060 delivers an exceptional performance when it comes to Need for Speed Unbound. Despite the game being a next-gen title, the Nvidia GPU can handle it in maxed-out settings if the target resolution is 1080p. However, this guide will suggest the most optimal settings to use in-game if you want a balanced experience that provides smooth framerates and good visual quality simultaneously.

The best settings for NFS Unbound on RTX 3060 are:

Motion blur: Off

Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

Screen mode: Full Screen

Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

Vertical Sync: Off

Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Upsampler: Off

Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Resolution Scale: 100%

Graphics Quality: Custom

Texture Quality: High

Shadow Quality: Medium

Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

Effects Detail: High

Geometry Detail: Medium

Anti-Aliasing: TAA

Terrain Quality: High

Vegetation Detail: High

Post Process Quality: Medium

Lighting Quality: High

Depth of Field: Off

Reflection Quality: High

As previously mentioned, if users wish to further boost their framerate, they can use Nvidia DLSS. It is also essential to note here that using these settings is just the starting point. You can tweak them from here on out to arrive at the desired results.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound doesn't demand the best hardware out there. Its minimum and recommended hardware requirements are modest and will run conveniently even on a GTX 1050 Ti. RTX 3060 falls on the higher end of the spectrum and performs at nearly the same level as RTX 2070.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

This is all there is to know about the best graphics settings for Need for Speed Unbound if you use the RTX 3060. In case you are experiencing frame drops or performance hiccups, you can try updating to the latest Nvidia driver to get rid of these issues.

