Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 3060

Popular racing game franchise Need for Speed (NFS) is back with another hit. NFS Unbound, the latest iteration in the series, has better and more advanced graphics compared to its prequels in many aspects. The visuals of the game are quite intriguing as they are modeled in a graffiti-like art style, which provides a unique experience. It becomes especially apparent in the appearance of the characters and even smaller details like the exhaust smoke.
The RTX 3060 is a solid mid-range GPU from Nvidia. It is quite capable of running games at 1080p without major compromises. Besides esports titles, it can also run most triple-A games comfortably. The GPU allows the use of DLSS to achieve higher framerates in all the games that support it, including NFS Unbound.
This settings guide takes a closer look at the best graphics settings to use in the game if you have the RTX 3060.
Need for Speed Unbound performs incredibly well on the RTX 3060
The RTX 3060 delivers an exceptional performance when it comes to Need for Speed Unbound. Despite the game being a next-gen title, the Nvidia GPU can handle it in maxed-out settings if the target resolution is 1080p. However, this guide will suggest the most optimal settings to use in-game if you want a balanced experience that provides smooth framerates and good visual quality simultaneously.
The best settings for NFS Unbound on RTX 3060 are:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 1920x1080
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: High
- Vegetation Detail: High
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: High
As previously mentioned, if users wish to further boost their framerate, they can use Nvidia DLSS. It is also essential to note here that using these settings is just the starting point. You can tweak them from here on out to arrive at the desired results.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound doesn't demand the best hardware out there. Its minimum and recommended hardware requirements are modest and will run conveniently even on a GTX 1050 Ti. RTX 3060 falls on the higher end of the spectrum and performs at nearly the same level as RTX 2070.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
This is all there is to know about the best graphics settings for Need for Speed Unbound if you use the RTX 3060. In case you are experiencing frame drops or performance hiccups, you can try updating to the latest Nvidia driver to get rid of these issues.