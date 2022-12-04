Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 2070

Need for Speed Unbound is a hit among racing enthusiasts. The title arrives with numerous improvements over its prequel. Apart from its unique graffiti-like effects, the game also comes with several graphical enhancements that bring the world of NFS to life. Its brilliant lighting and environmental design set it apart from other games in the series.

The RTX 2070 is a solid high-mid-range GPU from Nvidia. Released in 2018, it was one of the first ray-tracing-supported GPUs in the market. It possessed amazing ray tracing capabilities and brilliant rasterization performance for its time.

This article takes a look at the ideal settings for the GPU to run Need for Speed Unbound well.

The RTX 2070 can run Need for Speed Unbound without breaking a sweat

The RTX 2070 can handle Need for Speed Unbound without any issues. It can run the game even at 4K resolutions, albeit with some compromises.

Using this GPU at 1440p will maximize its performance. Hence, the settings in this guide target balanced performance at 1440p.

The best settings for NFS Unbound with the RTX 2070 are:

Motion blur: Off

Off Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Gamma correction: As per the player's preference

As per the player's preference Screen mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Upsampler: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 100%

100% Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Texture Quality: High

High Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering: Ultra

Ultra Ambient Occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Effects Detail: High

High Geometry Detail: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Terrain Quality: High

High Vegetation Detail: Medium

Medium Post Process Quality: Medium

Medium Lighting Quality: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Reflection Quality: Medium

These settings provide players with the best of both worlds — excellent visual fidelity and high framerates. However, if they wish to get even higher framerates, they can use Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR 2.0.

It should be noted that these settings are merely a starting point. Players can always tweak them to their preference.

Need for Speed Unbound system requirements

Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are modest. As a result, players won't need the best graphics cards or hardware to run it. Even a GTX 1050 Ti and an RX 570 can run the game pretty well.

Windows minimum requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent

Core i5-8600 or equivalent Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent

RX 570 or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection

320 KBPS or faster Internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Windows recommended requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent

Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent

Core i7-8700 or equivalent Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent

Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent

GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

12 Compatible video card or equivalent Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

512 KBPS or faster internet connection Hard-drive space: 50 GB

These are all the settings that players can use for a balanced experience in Need for Speed Unbound. They are advised to use the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver to eliminate potential performance issues.

