Need for Speed Unbound: Best graphics settings for RTX 2070

Need for Speed Unbound is a hit among racing enthusiasts. The title arrives with numerous improvements over its prequel. Apart from its unique graffiti-like effects, the game also comes with several graphical enhancements that bring the world of NFS to life. Its brilliant lighting and environmental design set it apart from other games in the series.
The RTX 2070 is a solid high-mid-range GPU from Nvidia. Released in 2018, it was one of the first ray-tracing-supported GPUs in the market. It possessed amazing ray tracing capabilities and brilliant rasterization performance for its time.
This article takes a look at the ideal settings for the GPU to run Need for Speed Unbound well.
The RTX 2070 can run Need for Speed Unbound without breaking a sweat
The RTX 2070 can handle Need for Speed Unbound without any issues. It can run the game even at 4K resolutions, albeit with some compromises.
Using this GPU at 1440p will maximize its performance. Hence, the settings in this guide target balanced performance at 1440p.
The best settings for NFS Unbound with the RTX 2070 are:
- Motion blur: Off
- Colorblind mode: As per the player's preference
- Gamma correction: As per the player's preference
- Screen mode: Full Screen
- Screen Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- Upsampler: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Resolution Scale: 100%
- Graphics Quality: Custom
- Texture Quality: High
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering: Ultra
- Ambient Occlusion: SSAO
- Effects Detail: High
- Geometry Detail: Medium
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Terrain Quality: High
- Vegetation Detail: Medium
- Post Process Quality: Medium
- Lighting Quality: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Reflection Quality: Medium
These settings provide players with the best of both worlds — excellent visual fidelity and high framerates. However, if they wish to get even higher framerates, they can use Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR 2.0.
It should be noted that these settings are merely a starting point. Players can always tweak them to their preference.
Need for Speed Unbound system requirements
Need for Speed Unbound's system requirements are modest. As a result, players won't need the best graphics cards or hardware to run it. Even a GTX 1050 Ti and an RX 570 can run the game pretty well.
Windows minimum requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-8600 or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): RX 570 or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 320 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Windows recommended requirements
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 3600 or equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i7-8700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX5700 (8GB) or equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce RTX 2070 (8GB) or equivalent
- DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
These are all the settings that players can use for a balanced experience in Need for Speed Unbound. They are advised to use the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver to eliminate potential performance issues.