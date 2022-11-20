5 best budget-friendly monitors to get for 1440p gaming in 2022

If you're looking to improve your viewing experience without spending too much money, 1440p monitors could be your best option as they offer pixel density that is nearly twice that of a standard 1080p monitor, allowing users to enjoy sharper images and text.

Additionally, 1440p monitors typically come with higher refresh rates and a faster response time, making them ideal for gaming and other fast-paced activities. Fortunately, for users looking to purchase affordable 1440p monitors, there are quite a few options available in the market.

This article will help you find the right 1440p monitors that create a balance between budget, quality, and performance.

A look at five budget-friendly 1440p monitors

5) LG 27GN800-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor 27" QHD ($296.99)

The LG Ultragear 27GN800-B 27 monitor (Image via LG)

LG's 27GN800-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor is a great choice for gamers looking for an affordable, high-quality display. It offers a 27-inch IPS panel along with an impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming.

The monitor includes both G-Sync and FreeSync technology to help reduce screen tearing and stuttering for both Nvidia and AMD-based graphics cards. It also has a thin bezel, which makes it a great choice for a multi-monitor setup.

4) ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27” WQHD ($294)

The ASUS ProArt PA278QV (Image via ASUS)

The ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV is a great choice for those looking for a high-quality monitor that is also affordable. With a 27-inch screen size, WQHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, and an IPS panel, it produces excellent color reproduction and accuracy.

It also has a wide viewing angle, making it ideal for playing games and watching movies. The display includes a DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI input, as well as a built-in USB 3.0 hub.

3) ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ ($279)

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG27AQ (Image via Amazon)

The Asus Tuf Gaming VG27AQ features a 27-inch WQHD 1440p IPS panel display along with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also has G-Sync compatibility, which makes it stutter-free and tear-free.

It also has a 1ms response time and a low input lag, making it the perfect gaming monitor. Additionally, it has HDR10 to provide better contrast, a larger color, and brightness range. The design is also outstanding, and the build quality is excellent.

2) ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC ($249.99)

The ViewSonic Elite XG270QC (Image via Amazon)

The Viewsonic Elite XG270QC is an excellent gaming monitor that is capable of offering an immersive gaming experience. The Viewsonic Elite XG270QC is equipped with a large 27-inch display with 2560x1440 resolution, a VA panel, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology and has a 1ms response time for a stutter-free and tear-free gaming experience.

It comes with a built-in mouse anchor and a headphone hook. Additionally, it has an ultra-thin bezel which is perfect for multi-monitor setups. The picture quality is excellent, and the colors are accurate. The monitor is also very adjustable, and the stand is solid.

Although it is a great budget monitor, several users have reported that they faced ghosting.

1) ViewSonic Omni VX2768-2KP-MHD ($249.99)

The ViewSonic Omni VX2768-2KPC-MHD (Image via Amazon)

The ViewSonic VX2768-2KP-MHD is a 27-inch QHD FreeSync IPS monitor that offers an immersive viewing experience thanks to its large screen and sharp image quality. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time for smooth and responsive gaming, and its FreeSync technology also eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

The monitor is VESA mount compatible and its viewing angle and flicker-free screen make for comfortable viewing. The monitor also features a blue light filter and eye-care technology for extended periods of viewing.

