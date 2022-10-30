The latest COD game in the franchise, Modern Warfare 2 was officially released earlier this weekend and has received mixed reviews from critics and players alike. The AAA FPS title had a successful beta run a couple of months ago when anticipation regarding its arrival was high. Many wanted to get into the game and experience new weapons and features.

However, when the final game was launched, the community was underwhelmed by its campaign and a multitude of errors. Moreover, some players, even with their high-end PCs, are facing several lags and issues that challenge the GPU prowess of their respective devices.

Recently, several fans in the community have been facing a glitch that causes their screen to flicker during a match. This not only hinders their gameplay but can eventually affect their GPU performance and chipset.

If you are facing a similar issue while playing Modern Warfare 2, here are all the possible ways you can fix it.

Modern Warfare 2 latest bug - Flickering screen issue

The latest bug discovered by players in Modern Warfare 2 is causing their screens to flicker during a match. This is becoming a major hindrance in their gameplay as it's converting solid color pixels into monochromatic alpha layers. Moreover, the flashes can be harmful to the viewer's eyes.

Here are all the possible ways you can fix the issue in Modern Warfare 2:

1) Run the game as an Administrator

To run the game as an Administrator, follow these steps:

Head over to the file directory of the COD Modern Warfare 2.

Select the COD MWII.exe file and right-click on it.

Then, select the Run as an Administrator option.

As you launch the game, check whether you encounter any flickering issues in the game.

If you still encounter any issues, follow the next method.

2) Update your Graphics Driver

Another way to fix the flickering screen issue is to check for any latest update on your graphics driver. For NVIDIA users, head to your GeForce Experience app and check for the latest update of your Game Ready driver. For AMD users, you can head over to the official site and download them. If the issue still persists, follow the next method.

3) Check for the latest Windows Update

To update your Windows to the latest version, follow these steps:

You can head over to the Windows Settings and select the Windows Update tab.

Alternatively, you can also press the Win + I key shortcut to open the Windows Settings.

Then, hit the Check for updates for any available updates.

If there’s an available update, you will get an option to download and install the update.

After you have downloaded and installed the updates, restart your PC.

Finally, launch COD MW2 to check if the issues persist.

If the screen still flickers, move on to the next method.

4) Turn on V-Sync in Modern Warfare 2 graphics settings

To turn on V-Sync in COD MW2, follow these steps:

Head over to the Settings menu in Modern Warfare 2 and select Video Settings.

Over there, navigate and enable the V-Sync setting.

As you enable this setting, it ensures that your monitor is synchronized or in sync with your GPU.

If the issue still persists, follow the next method.

5) Reinstall Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

If all the methods above have been tried and tested, a wise move would be to uninstall the game and reinstall it. This will reset the cached memory of the game as well as the GPU memory it has used in the past.

Once done, start the game and check if the flickering issue is still there. If the screen still flickers, then move on to the last resort.

6) Submit a Support Ticket to Activision

If you still encounter any issues whatsoever, even after reinstalling the game, then you know contacting the developers is the last resort. Head over to Activision's support page on their site or on the COD site and leave a request ticket with their support crew. Soon, someone will address your concern and help you fix the issue.

This was a complete guide on how you can fix the flickering screen issue in Modern Warfare 2. Although the process can be quite hectic and annoying, the sweet result of patience will only lead you and Task Force 141 to a frosty victory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with pre-access rewards granted to those who pre-ordered the game.

