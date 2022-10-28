How to easily fix Modern Warfare 2 stability issues on the latest Nvidia drivers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's launch certainly hasn't been the smoothest experience for PC players, especially for those using Nvidia GPUs. Nvidia's latest drivers are causing instability issues for Modern Warfare 2 owners. Fans are reporting screen flickering, FPS drops, stutters, texture bugs, crashes, and more.

Fans got a taste of the game in advance during the beta testing phase which concluded on September 26, followed by the Early Access campaign, which went live one week before Modern Warfare 2's official release. Gamers applauded the optimization and performance of the title on PCs back then.

This article provides fixes for the instability problems in Modern Warfare 2 on PC.

Everything Nvidia users need to know about fixing Modern Warfare 2 stability issues

BeenoxCODPC @BeenoxCODPC We've noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII . For now we'd suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers. We've noticed some stability issues with the latest NVIDIA drivers 526.47 on Call of Duty #MWII. For now we'd suggest you keep the 516.59, or 522.25 drivers.

Beenox on Twitter recently revealed that the latest Nvidia driver version 526.47 was responsible for causing stability issues in-game. However, if you have already updated your drivers to the newest version, you can roll back your drivers to the previous version, which will likely solve the issues that Nvidia GPU users with the latest drivers are facing in Modern Warfare 2.

If you haven't already updated your GPU drivers, you can skip this process.

Here's how you can rollback your drivers:

Method 1:

1) Right-click on your Windows Start icon in the bottom left corner and select 'Device manager' from the list.

2) Here, expand the 'Display adapters' section and select your Nvidia GPU.

3) Now, right-click this option to access its properties.

GPU Driver properties (Image via Sportskeeda)

4) This will open a new window. From there, navigate to the Driver tab and select 'Roll Back drivers.'

Follow the instructions on the screen and your driver will be rolled back to a previous version. However, for some users, this option might be grayed out. In this case, follow Method 2.

Method 2:

1) First, head over to: https://www.nvidia.com/en-gb/geforce/drivers.

2) Then, enter your GPU information therein and click 'Start search'.

3) Now, select any GPU driver that's not version 526.47. Preferably, version 522.25 will work fine. Download this and keep it ready.

4) Next, install DDU from here.

5) Open DDU and from there, select the device type as GPU and the device as Nvidia.

6) Now select 'Clean and Restart'. This will do a thorough cleaning of the existing drivers and reboot your system.

Using DDU (Image via Sportskeeda)

7) Once back in the Windows environment, find the downloaded Nvidia drivers and proceed to install them.

This will remove all traces of the previous driver from your system so that you can have a fresh start. If these steps have been followed accurately, all the MW2 performance hiccups and visual bugs should be fixed.

This is all there is to know about fixing MW2 stability issues in Nvidia's latest drivers. If the problem persists, it is recommended to contact Activision's support team for further assistance.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally launched after much anticipation. The latest title brings several graphical upgrades, new audio technologies, advanced AI, and more, to the "most advanced" Call of Duty game to date.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Squad up with the world and play Experience the new era of Call of DutySquad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today! Experience the new era of Call of Duty 🔥Squad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today!

Modern Warfare 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Poll : 0 votes