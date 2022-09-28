PS5 Modern Warfare 2 bundle revealed: Release date, price, and more

Sony recently announced the new PlayStation 5 Modern Warfare 2 bundle.

The bundle comes with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Cross-Gen). It is available exclusively on PlayStation Direct, and players can now start pre-ordering.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from Infinity Ward. It is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty title to date. To ensure they keep this promise, the developers have incorporated new audio technologies, advanced AI, graphical upgrades, and advanced movement mechanics into the game.

Everything players need to know about the PS5 Modern Warfare 2 bundle

The PlayStation 5 has been facing supply shortages, and Sony hasn't been able to keep up with the high demand for the console. As a result, customers will only be able to buy one unit per household. Launch day deliveries are available for those who pre-purchase the console at no extra cost.

Modern Warfare II News @CODMW2News Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle will release on October 28 for $559.99. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 PS5 bundle will release on October 28 for $559.99. https://t.co/y5Etg5wjMe

Release date

The PS5 MW2 bundle will launch on October 28, 2022, the same day that the game goes live. Players who purchase the bundle will be able to jump right into action on their new console.

Price in different regions

The PS5 MW2 bundle has so far been announced for the US, UK, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. It will be available in both digital and disc versions for all regions, except for the US. A digital version hasn't been revealed for the region.

Here's how much the bundle costs in different regions:

US

Disc Bundle: $559.99

Digital Bundle: N/A

UK

Disc Bundle: £539.99

Digital Bundle: £449.99

Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands

Disc Bundle: €619.99

Digital Bundle: €519.99

Everything included in the bundle

According to the PlayStation Direct listing, the following items will come with the bundle:

PlayStation 5 console

DualSense wireless controller

DualSense USB charging cable

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cross-Gen Bundle full game voucher/download code

Astro's Playroom

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

Printed materials

Players need to have a stable internet connection and updated PS5 software before using the MW2 Cross-Gen Bundle game voucher/download code.

How PS5 enhances Modern Warfare 2 experience

Faster loading: The ultra-high speed SSD on the PS5 ensures that players will be able to load into the game instantly.

Adaptive triggers: The adaptive triggers of the Dualsense controller will make players feel like they are pulling the trigger on a real weapon when they engage in a gunfight.

Haptic feedback: The haptic feedback on the Dualsense controller allows players to feel their weapons as they shoot. It will also respond to various actions and explosions in the game.

Improved immersion: The PS5's enhanced audio processing capabilities and Modern Warfare 2's new audio technology will provide players with an immersive gaming experience like never before.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th bit.ly/CODThankYou Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta everAnd we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th Thank you #CallOfDuty players! Together you’ve made the #ModernWarfare2 Beta the biggest Call of Duty Beta ever 💚And we’re only getting started, prepare for Campaign Early Access, and the global launch on Oct. 28th ➡️ bit.ly/CODThankYou https://t.co/b6u8UxLDxR

MW2 recently finished its beta testing phase. Beta testing began on September 16, 2022, with an Early Access beta for PlayStation users who pre-ordered the game.

The highly anticipated COD title is scheduled to be released on October 28, 2022.

