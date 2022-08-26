3 audio improvements to look out for in Modern Warfare 2: New reverb engine, improved 3D directionality, and more

With Modern Warfare 2 just around the corner, the developers aren’t compromising on audio this time around. Infinity Ward just dropped some new information on how they are improving the audio experience for players.

As expected, audio is a crucial aspect of any video game and can make or break the entire gameplay experience. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is often praised by the franchise's fans for its improved audio, in comparison to its predecessors.

The developers of Modern Warfare (2019) implemented various new technologies in the game to improve the audio experience for the Modern Warfare community. Realistic gunfire, reloading sounds, explosions, and improved footsteps audio created an extremely memorable experience and environment for players. In combination with graphical improvements, Modern Warfare definitely felt ‘next-gen’ back in the day.

The improvements to Modern Warfare 2’s audio technology certainly look promising, and if implemented correctly, the game will likely outshine its prequel.

Various audio improvements coming to Modern Warfare 2

Based on the new intel, Stephen Miller, Audio Director at Infinity Ward, spoke to fans about the different upgrades meant to improve the immersion and auditory experience for players.

He clearly mentioned three technologies that the developers have worked on extensively to provide superior audio quality in Modern Warfare 2.

New reverb engine

A reverb is created when a sound occurs in a space, sending sound waves out in every direction. These waves bounce off surfaces until they cease to exist. With the introduction of a brand new reverb engine, the game can accurately simulate a real-life space, providing players with a highly immersive audio experience. In this regard, there will likely be improvements to the audio of weapon firing as well as player movement.

Improved 3D directionality

As stated by Infinity Ward, the improved 3D directionality will enable players to pinpoint the exact position of enemies near them. This upgrade would allow for easier footstep recognition and help gamers identify the direction of those footsteps. Additionally, the direction of bullets flying towards a player would also become easier to identify. Thus, if a player is being shot at from any direction, they will have more information to work with and quickly make a decision, making this change crucial in multiplayer modes.

New sound occlusion engine

Simply put, sound occlusion is sound physics. Audio from a source sounds different depending on the environment it is in. For example, an explosion would sound different if it occurs in a closed space like a room in comparison to an explosion in an open area. With a new sound occlusion engine, the community can expect a superior sandbox experience, where all the sounds and noises feel natural and real.

Infinity Ward has claimed that Modern Warfare 2 will feature “Improvements you can see - and hear” and it feels like they are living up to that promise. With so many new improvements to audio technology, Modern Warfare 2 seems more exciting than ever. With the pre-ordering phase currently active, Modern Warfare 2 is all set to release on October 28, 2022. The highly anticipated game will be released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.

Edited by Atul S