Will Modern Warfare 2 have Ray Tracing on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X?

The world gameplay reveal trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been out now for a while. Several fan-favorite characters of the series appeared in the trailer, with Ghost being the main highlight.

The gameplay looked astonishing, and Wherever I May Roam by Metallica feat. J Balvin playing in the background was an absolute stunner.

Soon after the first world gameplay reveal trailer dropped on June 8, 2022, the very next day, we got to see the actual gameplay from a level in the game called Dark Water.

Based on what we saw, we can safely say this is the best-looking Call of Duty game we have seen. The reflections from the wet surfaces, the shadows, the lighting, and the explosions were genuinely next-gen.

We don’t have any official confirmation yet from Activision about the system requirements for PC or the resolution/frame rate it will support on the PS5, and the Xbox Series X. We can, however, speculate based on what has been revealed till now.

Will Modern Warfare 2 support Ray Tracing on PC and next-gen consoles?

Since Modern Warfare 2’s gameplay trailer release, lots of information regarding it has been revealed to the public.

Modern Warfare 2 will use the same next-generation engine on which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) is based. Activision claims the title will be the most technically advanced Call of Duty we have seen.

This new game is set to deliver players an immersive experience with “stunningly realistic sound, lighting, and graphics.”

A new GPU geometry pipeline has been introduced to the game to create a truly cinematic experience for users. It will feature state-of-the-art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile-based streaming system, a PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, and 4K HDR support.

There’s no doubt that the developers are working extensively to make the game a next-gen experience not only visually but also auditorily. But the question remains, will Ray Tracing be supported?

As the game will use the same engine its prequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), used, Ray Tracing support is most likely to be in the game. Since 2019’s title, we have seen Ray Tracing included in the proceeding games, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (2020) and Call of Duty: Vanguard (2021).

This trend is likely to continue here.

With PS5 and Xbox Series X’s Ray Tracing capabilities, we don’t think the developers will leave any stone unturned to churn out all the horsepower from these next-gen consoles to showcase the best their game can offer on these new hardware.

The hype is real, and the expectations are high. Call of Duty fans around the globe can’t wait to get their hands on the game, and we can’t, either. Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and Xbox One.

Edited by Ravi Iyer