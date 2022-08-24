Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 - All new weapon Blueprints coming with the Battle Pass

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is almost here, and fans are excited to see the new additions and changes that are coming with the update.

This season will see the return of legendary Call of Duty villains like Raul Menendez and Khalid El-Asad as well as a Heroes vs Villains event.

With the new Battle Pass called Last Stand, we will be seeing new Operators, weapon blueprints, two new Battle Pass weapons, XP Boosts, and much more.

This article takes a look at all the new weapon Blueprints in the Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Last Stand Battle Pass and how to get them all.

All new weapon Blueprints and their descriptions in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 Battle Pass

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL some of the new season 5 skins some of the new season 5 skins https://t.co/A9OX2g5k91

Free Tier Blueprints

The new Last Stand Battle Pass will have 25 Free Tiers. This includes two new weapon Blueprints called Deathglow and Modern Safari.

Battle Pass Blueprints

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL New weapon skins in the Season 5 Battle Pass



+ Purchase the Battle Pass Bundle (2400 CP option) to get three Operator Skins (shown in second image) New weapon skins in the Season 5 Battle Pass + Purchase the Battle Pass Bundle (2400 CP option) to get three Operator Skins (shown in second image) https://t.co/zbDvbchnXd

1) Legendary ‘Dark Umber’ LMG Blueprint

Unlocked at Tier 0 upon purchase of the Battle Pass, the Dark Umber LMG Blueprint will be a stockless black and gold LMG.

2) Epic 'Supercritical’ Assault Rifle Blueprint

This Blueprint can be unlocked at Tier 5 of the Battle Pass. This means players will be able to unlock it quite early in the game.

The Assault Rifle will have sniper-like configurations that can one-shot kill enemies, making it an optimal choice for medium-range to long-range fights.

3) Legendary ‘Tigris Imperial’ SMG Blueprint

Unlocked at Tier 27, this SMG is designed with gold etchings and a dragon decal.

4) Legendary ‘Pink Cackle’ Assault Rifle Blueprint

This Blueprint can be unlocked almost halfway through the Battle Pass at Tier 42. It is equipped with higher-caliber and lengthened rounds, allowing you to unload your bullets and get those frags.

5) Legendary ‘World Traveler’ LMG Blueprint

Who doesn’t like a beautiful and deadly LMG? Unlocked at Tier 65, The World Traveler LMG Blueprint features an adjustable scope with attachments focusing on control and stability through continuous fire. This ensures your enemies don’t escape your sight or your bullets.

6) Legendary ‘Inter Spectrum’ SMG Blueprint

Unlocked almost at the end of the Battle Pass at Tier 95, this is a Blueprint for the new Season 5 SMG. It is designed in red and white with a futuristic look. It is also configured for intense aim-down sight combat.

7) Legendary ‘Circuit Core’ Assault Rifle Blueprint

Unlocked at Tier 100, this new weapon Blueprint comes with a black and blue frame as well as a barrel design that makes it stand out and look otherworldly.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Season 5 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin Season 5 Battle Pass Tier 100 Skin https://t.co/ChzSNjrBev

These are all the new weapon Blueprints coming with the new Last Stand Battle Pass.

The Season 5 update, also called The Last Stand, will be the last update that Warzone will be receiving prior to the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this October 28.

Call of Duty: Warzone x Vanguard Season 5 is coming this Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh