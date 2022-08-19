Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: All new changes to Caldera

Call of Duty's flagship free-to-play Battle Royale Warzone will witness the sun setting on its life cycle, with Season 5 slowly approaching. Activision has confirmed that this season will be the final content update for both Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone.

With the addition of iconic antagonists from the Call of Duty franchise, the upcoming season will definitely be bringing fresh content and changes to the game. Here is how the island of Caldera will change.

New additions to Warzone in Season 5

Due to the efforts of Menendez and his team of Call of Duty villains, the volcano in Caldera is now undergoing a disastrous eruption, spewing lava all over the map.

The lava will be noticeably more prominent in the 'Peak' POI, with lava streaming down the sides at this particular point of interest.

Furthermore, Season 5 will feature a brand new Gulag. Going along with the upcoming season's theme, this new Gulag will also feature lava and volcanic elements.

A number of environmental changes have been implemented as well. At long last, the map will be rid of the dark environment from the storm. With the storm gone, the Sun's effects will be evident in the game once again, making the map warm and bright.

Rebirth Island, the other Warzone map, will see changes as well with "a warm and lush sunset casting a vibrant hue over the map.”

Interestingly, these are not the only changes that Warzone's Caldera will be witnessing. The map will also see the addition of brand new items.

Doomsday Station

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Inspired by Search and Destroy, Operation: Last Call will feature different outcomes based on your match results.



Full Choose to defend Caldera by defusing bombs or sabotage it by detonating explosives at designated bomb sitesInspired by Search and Destroy, Operation: Last Call will feature different outcomes based on your match results.Full #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/OperationLastC… Choose to defend Caldera by defusing bombs or sabotage it by detonating explosives at designated bomb sites 💣Inspired by Search and Destroy, Operation: Last Call will feature different outcomes based on your match results.🔗 Full #CODBlog intel here: bit.ly/OperationLastC… https://t.co/5DmBJ1jlKx

This is a seismic device that can be found within the battle royale mode of the new Warzone Caldera map. Upon triggering this device, hostile choppers will move towards the player and start fast-roping enemy soldiers to eliminate the player. Players will need to remain within the Doomsday Station's Radius while holding off enemy soldiers. Upon completion of this challenge, the player will be rewarded with powerful items and Watch cosmetics for the player's operator.

There will only be one Doomsday Station for every game. Furthermore, the player will have to cough up $10,000 to undergo this rewarding crucible.

Rage Serum

Warzone Season 5's reveal trailer showcased the iconic Raul Menendez at the forefront. Players fondly remember the mission in Black Ops 2, where the player gets to play as Menendes. The player plays a character who is in a frenzy and is brutally decimating the enemy.

It looks like something quite similar has been added to the game as well. Appearing as a field upgrade, the player is granted increased melee damage, greater lunge distance, and more potent stunning effects when using melee weapons.

However, this useful field upgrade comes with drawbacks as well. When using Rage Serum, users’ footsteps are prominently louder and players will suffer more disorienting effects from tactical grenades such as flahsbangs.

Supply Box UAV

Appearing as a killstreak, the Supply Box UAV allows players to locate nearby unopened supply boxes on their minimap. These killstreaks can be purchased from Buy Stations or found on the ground.

Personal Supply Box

This extremely rare Supply Box allows the player to acquire their preferred loadout in the game. Squad members of the player receive an XP boost as well.

While players are obviously excited about the upcoming release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, there is no denying that this new season brings a lot of new content for the players. Bringing back iconic villains from the franchise is definitely something that is interesting for the community.

