Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 complete roadmap before launch officially revealed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's full roadmap to the launch is here. Fans have been clamoring since the game's release date was October 28. Activision delivered perfectly on the hype train with multiple reveals and promotions.

Call of Duty also announced multiplayer beta dates, multiplayer gameplay reveals and much more. After announcing the franchise's first campaign early access date set for October 20, players have a complete road to launch the game.

Modern Warfare 2 road to launch - Call of Duty Next

Activision has already announced that they will reveal the game's multiplayer gameplay on September 15 during an event called Call of Duty Next. The gaming franchise will discuss the future of Call of Duty shortly.

As Warzone 2 comes right after the release of Modern Warfare 2, the Call of Duty Next event will also reveal the future of Warzone as we know it.

Further information about the Warzone mobile experience will be revealed during the event. Players will also get live gameplay of the upcoming iteration's multiplayer from top streamers worldwide.

Multiplayer beta weekends

The multiplayer Beta weekend will start on September 16. Players who pre-purchase the game will get exclusive early access before anyone else. PlayStation users will get their hands on the game before PC and Xbox users. The first weekend will be available until September 20.

The second weekend of the multiplayer beta release will start on September 22 for all platforms. The early access period for all platforms will stay until September 23. The Open Beta for everyone from September 24 - 26.

Campaign Early Access

Call of Duty has announced an early access campaign exclusively for those who pre-purchase the game. This is the first time the franchise is giving the campaign an early access weekend. It will start one week before the game's original release, and the campaign's early access will only be available to players who buy the game digitally on various platforms.

Modern Warfare 2 launch

After weeks of multiple events before the launch, the game will finally be released on October 28. The Modern Warfare (2019) sequel is undoubtedly the most hyped game in the franchise's history.

Edited by Srijan Sen