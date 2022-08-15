What to expect from Modern Warfare 2's Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode: Maps, dynamic weather, advanced AI, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is undoubtedly the most anticipated title of the year. While the game's multiplayer betas are about to get released, speculation regarding the much-awaited iteration has skyrocketed.

While the main developer Inifinity Ward is yet to confirm anything regarding the rumored mode DMZ, the existence of this Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode is not in question anymore.

Infinity Ward hosted a Modern Warfare 2 gameplay event for NFL Los Angeles Rams players Quite a few days ago. After the event, one of the players posted the lobby screen of the game's multiplayer showing the DMZ logo at the top right corner.

Furthermore, community dataminer Reality has also found hidden files within Warzone mobile Alpha confirming the existence of DMZ in the game.

As the franchise is yet to reveal anything, the question arises: what is this game mode and what do we know so far? This article will dive deep into what is Call of Duty's take on extraction-type game modes and what has been leaked as of today.

What we know about Modern Warfare 2's take on Escape from Tarkov so far

The leaks regarding this third mode in Modern Warfare 2 came to the surface last year in December. According to an insider report, it has been under development since 2018 and was supposed to come to light during Modern Warfare (2019). However, the developers scrapped the idea back then and took more time to introduce this mode in the next installment.

DMZ maps, dynamic weather, and more

Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. ‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_ Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently.‍♂️ Earlier today we got our first look at the new map for Warzone 2 that was hand drawn by @_Tom_Henderson_. Major Blackout vibes. Oh yeah, and you can swim apparently. 🏊‍♂️ https://t.co/yPGPhm6Srg

Previously, it was rumored that there are completely new maps under development specifically for DMZ. However, popular insider Tom Henderson shared intel revealing that the mode might share parts from the Warzone 2 map. In his exclusive, he stated:

"With TheMW2Ghost receiving the original image and videos late last year, which were referenced as the DMZ. My own sources since suggested that the DMZ will indeed share the same map, with one source saying, 'Why make more maps for two different modes when you can just build it in one.'"

There are other rumors of the mode featuring dynamic weather, day/night cycles, advanced AI systems and many more.

Marketplace

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. https://t.co/Y76awTjwYq

Furthermore, it is also rumored that the said mode will share a marketplace similar to CS: GO. Here, players will be able to buy and trade their cosmetics and items via game money. If this happens, it will be the very first time in history that Call of Duty will introduce something like this.

Gameplay

Players who are familiar with Escape from Tarkov and Battlefield 2042's Hazard Zone would know that the extraction-type game mode is not a typical battle royale experience that players know, though there are elements taken from the genre.

Essentially, players will hop onto a large map with certain objectives to complete. The mode can be a co-op or multiplayer at the same time. There are PvPvE, PvP, and PvE elements in this kind of mode.

However, the idea behind Call of Duty's take on it is still unknown. So, fans will need to wait and see how Infinity Ward unfolds DMZ when Modern Warfare 2 releases.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28, 2022.

