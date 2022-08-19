All new items and gameplay changes coming in Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 announcement is here. The end of Vanguard's final season brings a lot of content to the table.

With new operators from the past, new weapons, maps, gameplay changes, and much more, fans are excited to see what Warzone has to offer one last time. While Modern Warfare 2 is on its way and WZ 2 is coming shortly after, the upcoming "Last Stand" season is probably the final season of the game as we know it.

Before we get to know the game's future in Call of Duty: Next event on September 15, the following are all the new gameplay changes and items coming to the game.

Warzone will feature Supply Box UAV, Rage Serum, and much more in Season 5

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



update is live August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET



update is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET Season 5 is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. #Vanguard update is live August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET #Warzone update is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET Season 5 is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK. #Vanguard update is live August 23rd at 9am PT / 12pm ET #Warzone update is live August 24th at 9am PT / 12pm ET https://t.co/Ut9HLUhaxa

Doomsday Station

Doomsday Station is coming in Season 5 (Image via Activision)

The brand new device can be found in multiple spawn locations around the pacific island of Caldera. Players can activate the device using the required $10,000 in-game money. After activating the device, it will trigger an enemy helicopter, which will surround the Doomsday station in the game.

The deployed enemy soldiers from the chopper will attack players, and if they defend it properly, they'll get rewarded. The rewards are potent items to get the upper hand during a match and a watch cosmetic.

Supply Box UAV

Unlike normal UAVs, this new device won't mark the enemy's position on the map. However, it will show unopened Supply Crates nearby on the Tac Map. the UAV will be activated for precisely 15 seconds. This new device might help players get more loot quickly.

Personal Supply Box

These Supply Boxes are scarce, and players can acquire them by using the assistance of the Supply Box UAV. Players can get their loadout weapons via these crates. Furthermore, it will also give a huge XP boost to all teammates in the game.

Rage Serum

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



+ Superior Melee Damage

+ Increased Lunge Distance

+ Enhanced Stun Power



- Operator is noisier

- Extra recoil added while stunned Rage Serum | New Field Upgrade in #Warzone Season 5+ Superior Melee Damage+ Increased Lunge Distance+ Enhanced Stun Power- Operator is noisier- Extra recoil added while stunned Rage Serum | New Field Upgrade in #Warzone Season 5+ Superior Melee Damage+ Increased Lunge Distance+ Enhanced Stun Power - Operator is noisier - Extra recoil added while stunned https://t.co/OZGQQw9bxQ

The most important change coming with Season 5 is the Rage Serum. This new Field Upgrade might be a game-changer in the next season of Warzone. While using this Field Upgrade, players can gain a massive advantage in close-quarter fights.

The Rage Serum will allow players to gain more lunge distance, stun power, and increase the melee damage in-game.

However, there are some repercussions for using the Rage Serum. Operators will get confused while getting stunned or flashed, making it more difficult to control the recoil of guns.

These are all the items and gameplay changes coming with Warzone Season 5. The Season 5 update will go live at 9:00 AM PT on August 24.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen