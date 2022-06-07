Champion of Caldera has changed solos forever, will it be integrated into Warzone 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded's latest update just brought some massive changes to the game. With the introduction of the new mode Champion of Caldera, fans are having a blast on the pacific island of Caldera after a very long time.

For all Warzone players who love to hop into the game themselves, this mode is a blessing in disguise. Since its introduction on June 2, fans have been throwing massive applause towards it.

While Warzone solos are renowned for more campers in-game, players tend to ignore the mode due to that. The 'Champion of Caldera' offers something unique which does not let players play defensively anymore.

While the game's primary Battle Royale can be played in various ways and each of them is unique and important, this new mode brings a dominating playstyle from everyone. So, players who like to play aggressively do not need to worry about others who use completely opposite tactics to counter it.

Champion of Caldera in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

Here is how this mode works and why fans are more excited than ever for it to stay.

Raven Software dropped this mode with the last playlist update on June 2 in the game. Undoubtedly, it has brought a new flavor to the game.

While the traditional battle royale's player count was reduced to 120 from 150, this new mode has brought the original player count into the game again.

Players spawn into the game with their custom loadout, a Gas Mask, and a single Redeploy Extraction Token. It has a constant closing circle and the primary intention of the game is the same as normal battle royale, the last one to survive wins.

According to the official patch notes,

"The item pool is slightly altered to emphasize equipment not normally found in Loadouts and Epic- to Legendary-rarity weapons. Collect Cash to visit an upgraded Buy Station, which features the Advanced UAV and even the Specialist Bonus for a hefty fee."

It continues further, saying,

"Most notably: kills in this game mode immediate refill player health, equipment, and ammo, incentivizing would-be Champions to play aggressively and eliminate the competition directly to have the best chance at victory."

However, this mode is special because players do not need to worry about where the next circle will be. This brings more pace into Warzone solos. The way solos were played throughout, the game mode became more suitable for sentinel playstyle.

The mode also does not have SBMM, so a variety of players join the same lobby, which makes the game more interesting. While casual players enjoyed the mode at the get-go, they are now having trouble with a lot of sweaty players coming into the game as the mode has become more popular in 5 days.

While the game mode is still a limited-time event, it is quite unclear if the 'Champion of Caldera' is here to stay or not. However, this introduction to the game has changed Warzone Solos in many ways.

Fans are also hoping to see if this mode is experimental to see the community's reaction so that developers can integrate it into the forthcoming Warzone game in the near future. Fans now have to wait to see if this is true or not.

