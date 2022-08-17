Warzone again accused of stealing operator skin with 'uncanny resemblance' to Deaddrop's Variant  

Call of Duty fans called out Activision for introducing a skin in Warzone and Vanguard, similar to a variant from Dr Disrespect's new game Deaddrop.

Quite some time ago, Activision launched a brand new Tracer Pack, which includes a Malware Ultra Skin. Some undisclosed random sci-fi figures mainly inspire the skull-faced, hooded operator skin.

Shut down their systems with the Malware Ultra Skin Bundle, available now in Have you tried turning it off and turning it back on again?Shut down their systems with the Malware Ultra Skin Bundle, available now in #Vanguard and #Warzone Have you tried turning it off and turning it back on again?Shut down their systems with the Malware Ultra Skin Bundle, available now in #Vanguard and #Warzone. https://t.co/3rrN0vjAhM

Dr Disrespect's brand new game Deaddrop's setting is based on a sci-fi city. The new "Vertical Escape Shooter" by Dr Disrespect offers unique playable characters in-game variants. Subsequently, the recent Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard Malware Ultra Skin has some uncanny resemblance to one of the variants from the game.

Fans called out Activision as the new Warzone and Vanguard Operator skin has striking similarities to Dr Disrespect's game variant

On August 15, Call of Duty announced the said skin on their Twitter account. However, fans did not take much time to call out the skin as it looked similar to a variant. A Twitter user named Mike said,

"Looks like whoever created this skin TRIED to copy the Variant of one of the leaders of Midnight Society..sad."

Another fan named Viperz /// ZULU VIPER NOMAD called out Activision's strategy of releasing skins after skins instead of fixing in-game issues.

"Maybe instead of ripping off other ideas and game cosmetics you guys should focus on making the cod community better and fix your damn game no amount of skins and in-game cosmetics are going to improve your numbers."

A developer of Deaddrop posted a tweet indicating issue. He tweeted,

Robert Bowling @fourzerotwo At least name it after me. At least name it after me.

However, some fans are taking Activision's side as the theme is not something unique that someone has created. There have been previous instances of making a skull-faced hooded sci-fi figure before. According to them, this whole scenario might be a coincidence.

👻Aurum👻 @AurumSN @Mikeca64205083 @CallofDuty @12am Oh no, they both have a scifi helmet design that exists before you even have been born @Mikeca64205083 @CallofDuty @12am Oh no, they both have a scifi helmet design that exists before you even have been born

While Activision has already been accused of plagiarizing an independent artist's work, this new scenario has made the situation more controversial. Previously, Activision showed off a 'dog/wolf' operator skin as a part of the Season 4 reloaded content. However, the artist did not receive the due credit. Hence, Activision needs to remove that skin from the game.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard season 4 is almost over. The battle pass will reset after August 24. Nothing regarding the next season has been revealed yet. However, multiple leaks and rumors have revealed the upcoming weapons, a possible crossover with Netflix's Umbrella Academy, and more.

