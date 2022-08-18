Call of Duty streamer discusses new details about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: DMZ map, movement, skill gap, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer Metaphor recently claimed to have seen Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and its gameplay. Furthermore, he stated through his Twitter handle that he had even seen the rumored 'DMZ' mode for Modern Warfare 2, going on to praise how it had been executed.

A Redditor with the username of u/BoxerAny posted a Question and Answer (Q&A) session with Metaphor on Reddit, revealing significant information about the future of Call of Duty. Additionally, the streamer even spoke about the skill gap and recoil on guns in MW 2 and Warzone 2 and more.

Call of Duty streamer talks about Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in great detail

In the first question, Metaphor was asked what the Warzone 2 map looks like. Following his response, other Redditors on the thread breathed a sigh of relief. He stated that the map looks 'beautiful' in the game. In his answer, he also confirmed that MW2's rumored third game mode 'DMZ' will have a similar map to that of Warzone 2. Earlier, insider Tom Henderson revealed that Warzone 2 might get a similar map to 'DMZ' and Metaphor's reply seems to have confirmed that on the thread.

Furthermore, he also stated that the map has great visual fidelity, with the buildings being much more detailed inside along with a brand new grounded movement system.

In the second question, he was asked about the skill gap in both the upcoming games. Unfortunately, Metaphor revealed that he was only shown players fighting against bots. While talking about the skill gap, he further stated that the much-discussed advanced movement mechanics of slide canceling will not be in the game.

"slide cancelling is 100% not in the game anymore it will feel more like CoD4 with how you are challing people now."

The third question was about the recoil on guns and the Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2/DMZ, to which he answered:

"The recoil you saw in the trailer they released was fake, that's all I will say. Also I've seen gameplay of 3 unconfirmed snipers, ones people are fans of, and the sniping looks good."

While fans were eagerly waiting for Verdansk to arrive in Warzone again, they wanted to know if the new Warzone 2 map has any similarities with the fan-favorite map or not.

Unfortunately, Metaphor's answer may disappoint the community as he stated that the new map does not have any similarities with the war-torn environment of Verdansk. Apparently, the brand new map will be a mix of the Blackout map from Blackout and Caldera, which implies that the upcoming Warzone 2 will get a brighter tone in the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to be released on October 28 and a recent leak suggests that Warzone 2 may arrive 19 days after that.

Edited by Atul S