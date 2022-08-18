Modern Warfare 2 will officially feature the new Gunsmith system in multiplayer beta

In PlayStation's recent blog post, Call of Duty confirmed that the newly improved Gunsmith system will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta.

It was stated on the blog that the developers will shed more light on the updated feature during the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event on September 15. Call of Duty: Next will feature the upcoming additions to Modern Warfare 2, multiplayer gameplay reveal, Warzone's future, and much more.

"At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on [FJX Cinder Weapon Vault] and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta."

The new Gunsmith system will be more engaging in Modern Warfare 2

In a press meeting before the campaign reveal, Infinity Ward revealed some information regarding the new Gunsmith system in modern Warfare 2.

According to the developers, the new Gunsmith system will provide more engaging options for players in the weapon customization section. Furthermore, they have also stated that players will have more customizable options for Gunsmiths for a broader gaming experience. While the Modern Warfare (2019) Gunsmith option received significant praise, the travesty that Vanguard provided to the community was heavily criticized. The devs are hoping to give players a cleaner experience in the highly anticipated title.

Based on what Infinity Ward developers said during the press meeting, the new system will offer a platform-based Gunsmith option for the very first time in the iconic franchise. This will allow players to focus more on their own playstyle. By unlocking platforms, they can now focus on their preferences more than ever.

The new platform-based Gunsmith option will also offer Attachment Tuning through advanced customization. In previous games, players needed to compromise the balance of weapons with each customization, but this will not happen in the upcoming game.

According to the blog post, the new Modern Warfare 2 Gunsmith option will be available during the multiplayer beta that is arriving next month.

Interestingly, the multiplayer beta will be divided into two parts. Over the first weekend, all PlayStation users will get to play Modern Warfare 2 before PC and Xbox users. Players who have pre-purchased the game will get to play it on September 16. The Early Access date for PlayStation users will end on September 17. Subsequently, the Open Beta for PlayStation users will commence on September 18 and will be available until September 20.

The cross-platform multiplayer beta will commence on the second weekend. the Early Access period will stay active from September 22 to 23, while the Open Beta for all platforms will start on September 24 and end on September 26.

The game is all set to be released on October 28, 2022.

