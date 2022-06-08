Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: How the new Gunsmith improves weapon customization 

Players have been super excited since the announcement of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. With the trailer now out, the developers have been constantly dropping hints on social media, and it appears that the game will bring a lot of new improvements to the popular franchise.

Due to more information being available currently, it can be said with certainty that Modern Warfare 2 will bring a whole new meaning to the Gunsmith option. The Gunsmith feature in the game will be different compared to how it works in other COD games; it will be better than the previous MW title and Warzone.

This mechanic, with its improvements, holds the potential to make MW2 special stand apart and special.

This article will inform readers about all the new Gunsmith mechanics in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 title.

New key features in Gunsmith mechanics to be included in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is hoping to provide players with more engaging options within the weapon customization section. This is to make sure players reach their peak potential when it comes to maximizing their attachments.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



10am PT

12pm CT

1pm ET

6pm UK

7pm CEST



youtu.be/r72GP1PIZa0 #ModernWarfare2 Today.10am PT12pm CT1pm ET6pm UK7pm CEST Today. 10am PT12pm CT1pm ET 6pm UK7pm CEST youtu.be/r72GP1PIZa0 #ModernWarfare2 https://t.co/iB81VrTVuN

The customization list will be extensive and will likely become quickly popular with highly dedicated players.

Some of the key features regarding the Gunsmith mechanics are listed below:

1) Players will have a new way to interact with weapons

Customization in Modern Warfare 2019 (Image via Activision)

In the previous Call of Duty games, attachments often lost their meaning in the midst of perks as they were often victims of meta changes within the game. Although Gunsmith did provide a good-enough customization option, with the upcoming installment, Infinity Ward is taking things up a notch.

Players will now be able to customize their weapons with a broader range of options.

Developers also promise a more in-depth experience as far as the Gunsmith feature goes. This will offer players control over their weapons. Each attachment will carry a broader range of functions.

Just from the mere look of the Gunsmith page, it can be said that the technology used this time will be more grounded and realistic than sci-fi.

2) Platform-based Gunsmith

Guns in MW 2019 (Image via Activision)

The all-new platform-based Gunsmith is a huge upgrade over the Gunsmith feature in previous games. This mechanic will allow players to create their very own playstyle.

Players will now unlock platforms, and this will help them unlock weapons that particularly suit their specific playstyle. Players will now also be able to effectively upgrade to their favorite weapons to suit their playstyle.

Since this option gives players the freedom to choose a weapon according to their playstyle while upgrading, they won't have to stick to something they don't like, making customization more fun.

3) Attachment tuning with advanced customization of weapons

Customizing attachments in MW 2019 (Image via Activision)

The Gunsmith in the upcoming Call of Duty title will add more value to its weapons through the attachments it offers. Tuning a weapon will be the main aspect here as it will deliver meaningful adjustments with the attachments.

Players now won't need to compromise the balance of weapons with each customization change, unlike in previous games. This advanced, in-depth module will be something like a mini-game within a game, according to Infinity Ward.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far