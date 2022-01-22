Best weapons to pick up using gunsmith materials before Destiny 2 Witch Queen

Guardians are emptying their inventory and vaults, as Destiny 2 Witch Queen won't be having the very concept of gunsmith materials. Dismantling a Legendary or Exotic piece of gear will grant reputation rank on Banshee-44.

However, now is an excellent chance to get the rarest of weapons from the vendor, which will be helpful with the next season's meta.

Best weapons to get from Banshee-44 for Destiny 2 Witch Queen

1) Eternal Blazon

The Eternal Blazon (Image via Destiny 2)

Eternal Blazion is an arc Scout Rifle that can become the jack-of-all-trades next season. While being powerful inside PvP for its high fire rate, it can also be paired up with Anti Barrier mods.

For PvP, Guardians can go for Ricochet Rounds, Rapid Hit, and Kill Clip. However, the primary focus should be the PvE rolls, as its usage will mostly be inside Grandmaster Nightfalls and other high-tier activities. The perks for PvE include:

Torch HS3 scope for increased Range.

Extended Mag for extra Ammunition in the magazine.

Quickdraw for high ready speed, or Overflow for Auto-Reload after picking up Special or Heavy ammo.

Disruption Break for increased damage on Kinetic weapons after destroying a barrier, or Thresh for Super energy with kills.

Eternal Blazon is a great choice for a Scout Rifle, as it also allows players to pick up a strong Kinetic weapon.

2) Whispering Slab

The Whispering Slab (Image via Destiny 2)

While on the topic of strong Kinetic weapons, Whispering Slab is probably one of the most potent Bows in the game. Used to disrupt the Overload Champions in Season 15, it can be paired with perks like Vorpal and Archer's Tempo to shut down yellow-bar enemies.

The best perks for Whispering Slab include:

Polymer String for increased Draw Time.

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft for increased Accuracy.

Archer's Tempo for a significant decrease in Draw Time after a precision hit.

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage in Champions and bosses.

The perk combination will be great in Season 16 against Barrier Champions.

3) Gnawing Hunger

The Gnawing Hunger (Image via Destiny 2)

Gnawing Hunger has been around for quite some time now, since the release of Season of Arrivals. It is a void 600 RPM Auto Rifle with perks that can be perfectly balanced for both PvP and PvE.

However, with the announcement of Overload mods getting paired up with Auto Rifles, players will find its use more in the latter section.

For PvE, the best perk combinations include:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Tactical Mag for increased Magazine, Stability, and Reload Speed.

Subsistence for a chance of Auto-Reload on kill.

Demolitionist for Grenade Energy after each kill.

Other perks such as Tap the Trigger and Zen Moment alongside Kill Clip are the best possible rolls inside PvP.

4) IKELOS SMG v1.0.2

The IKELOS SMG v1.0.2 (Image via Destiny 2)

Re-introduced with Season of Arrivals, IKELOS v1.0.2 comes packed with PvE-focused perks that gamers don't want to miss. Similar to Auto Rifle, Submachine Guns will be paired up with Overload mods as well, making them quite the dominant weapon type for next season.

The best perks that players can get in IKELOS SMG v1.0.2 include:

Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling.

Tactical Mag for increased Stability, Reload Speed, and Magazine size.

Threat Detector increased Reload Speed, Stability, and Handling while surrounded by enemies.

Surrounded for bonus damage when three or more enemies are present in close proximities.

Users can also go for Demolitionist instead of Surrounded for Grenade Energy.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

