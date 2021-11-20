Flux grenades will one-hit kill players in Destiny 2 PvP 

Bungie made some significant announcements ahead of the Destiny 2 Anniversary patch. It consists of numerous changes in a player's ability, nerfs within PvP, alongside various other tunes and tweaks. The recent blog post, TWAB, was of considerable length as it explained some of the essential changes that will come on December 7.

Aside from some of the heavy changes to the PvP sandbox, grenade abilities for subclasses will also change. Bungie will implement these changes starting next month, where all Destiny 2 classes will have separate cooldowns for specific grenades.

Destiny 2 Anniversary patch might set a new meta for flux grenades in PvP

Destiny 2 has always relied on a cooldown system that worked the same way across all four subclasses and ability types. This includes melee, grenade, super and class. However, the current system has led to all grenades sharing the same cooldown, regardless of the power outputs.

Each individual grenade will have its own unique base cooldown! Sandbox Update:Each individual grenade will have its own unique base cooldown! https://t.co/Uk14vgFgTC

Starting with the 30th Anniversary patch, Bungie claims to have made a change that will allow them to tune the cooldown of each ability separately. When it comes to grenades, Hunter's flux grenades and Warlock's firebolt grenades will undergo massive tuning. They include:

Increased base cooldown for flux grenades from 82 seconds to 182 seconds.

Increase in attached detonation damage from 150 to 250. This ensures the one-shot kill inside PvP.

Increased damage against combatants in PvE by 15%.

Projectiles will no longer track.

Additional aim-assist.

Throw speed will be increased by 117%.

Flux grenades will stick to all surfaces.

Exclusive only to Hunter Arcstriders, as mentioned, flux grenades will carry the potential of one-shotting players inside Destiny 2 PvP.

Hunter Arcstrider subclass flux grenade (Image via Destiny 2)

The cooldown times of a player's ability can be viewed on the character screen. The system will contain a "base cooldown" for all abilities, measured by Tier 3 of any armored stats. Usually, cooldowns will take longer for stats that are lower than Tier 3.

In addition, the firebolt grenade will also see some changes with the sandbox. They include:

Reduction of base cooldown from 82s to 64s.

Per bolt of the grenade will damage enemies with 65 ticks, rather than 94.

Damage against combatants in PvE will be increased by 15%.

Compared to flux grenades, firebolts will have a low cooldown time, even more so at Discipline 10. However, it will also have a soft damage output.

The Destiny 2 Anniversary patch will be live on December 7 at weekly reset.

Edited by Sabine Algur