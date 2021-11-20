Players should get the legendary sniper from Xur in Destiny 2 right now 

Xur is back with his wares in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost. With the Grandmaster Nightfall running, Guardians will be able to access a new set of exotic gears from his inventory. However, the main focus this week is the legendary gears that are featured along the way.

Xur can be found near the Hangar area on the tower of Destiny 2.

Xur can be found near the Hangar area on the tower of Destiny 2. Players can take the stairs to the left of the tower's courtyard and access the Hangar to get to him. From there, Xur can be located on the far left corner on top of a yellow staircase.

The Ikelos SR on Xur now contains decent perks, which can be optimal for Destiny 2 PvE

Ikelos weapons have been a faction-based gear in Destiny 2, much like Suros and Future War Cult. Seven Seraph and Ikelos gears, in particular, contain an intrinsic perk that can summon a Warmind Cell.

With over 50 weapons being sunsetted alongside the Beyond Light update, these gears have kept the balance alive for Guardians inside PvP and PvE.

However, the main focus here is the Ikelos Sniper Rifle 1.0.2, which is a rapid-fire frame. It can be used as a replacement for any of the vaulted weapons from Year 4, since rapid-fire snipers can pack a lot of punches against bosses and high-tier mobs.

The just-added to Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals,

The IKELOS Sniper is making WAVES in the PvE Community!



Featuring an incredibly Unique and Powerful God Roll,

this is one you definitely want to get your hands on!



Check it out!

The IKELOS Sniper is making WAVES in the PvE Community! Featuring an incredibly Unique and Powerful God Roll, this is one you definitely want to get your hands on!

In week 13 of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost, Xur has brought in an exciting pile of items for the players. As Bungie implements a new system to bring in legendary gear alongside exotics with Xur, players have landed some decent rolls of weapons that are, otherwise, pretty tough to come by.

The Agent of the Nine brought the Ikelos Sniper rifle with Seraph Rounds, Triple Tap, and High Impact Reserves. These perks are considered very good inside PvE against yellow health bars and other bosses in general. In addition, the rapid-fire frame helps in dealing additional damage in a short time due to the high RPM.

Ikelos SR v1.0.2 best perks (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The perk Triple Tap will return one ammo to the weapon's magazine after a precision hit. This ensures a longer window for DPS on PvE bosses. At the same time, High Impact Reserves can deal extra damage with the last few bullets in the magazine.

Xur's inventory this week also includes Fighting Lion, Young Ahamkara's Spine, Ursa Furiosa, and Aeon Soul.

