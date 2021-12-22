Is Dead Man's Tale the best primary weapon in Destiny 2 PvP right now? 

The latest Anniversary patch has changed a lot of things for the Destiny 2 players, especially in the PvP. Bungie recently implemented a new super regeneration mechanics, where each player has to get more primary kills to gain energy. This tones down the ability and special ammo-based fights inside high-tier competitive activities.

Xbox UK @xboxuk



Destiny 2 | Available on Guardians, we copped the new Exotic Scout Rifle, Dead Man's Tale - but has anyone got the catalyst yet? 👀Destiny 2 | Available on @XboxGamePassUK Guardians, we copped the new Exotic Scout Rifle, Dead Man's Tale - but has anyone got the catalyst yet? 👀Destiny 2 | Available on @XboxGamePassUK 💥 https://t.co/rhalvWne3X

In addition, Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen introduced one of the most powerful primary weapons in the game. The Kinetic Scout Rifle: "Dead Man's Tale" can be acquired via the Presage Exotic Quest on the Tangled Shore, followed by its Heroic variant for the catalyst.

The latest Hotfix 3.4.0 buffed the in-built accuracy of the exotic Scout Rifle, where both PC and Console players had an increase in target acquisition while hip-firing.

Dead Man's Tale is probably the most powerful primary weapon in Destiny 2 PvP

Primary fights in PvP are usually fast-paced, as Destiny 2 registers a total of three precision shots for a kill. This is applicable for weapons such as Scout Rifles and Hand Cannons. However, Bungie nerfed the overall fire rate of the Adaptive Hand Cannons, making it 140 instead of 150.

Dead Man's Tale, on the other hand, is a 150 RPM Scout Rifle, which can be fired at 120 RPM with extra range and damage. In addition, the damage output increases due to its intrinsic perk "Cranial Spike," stacking five times after a precision hit. This can easily lead to two-tapping any opposing player.

The overall damage output raises many questions regarding the better choice for a weapon. Although exotics like Thorn and Lumina are still present as 140 RPM Hand Cannons, they deal less damage at a lower fire rate and remain a major factor in 1v1 fights.

To sum it up, Dead Man's Tale can fire at 150 RPM with the damage output of a 120 RPM Hand Cannon. Paired with the catalyst, it has increased accuracy and aim-assist while hip-firing, alongside a damage buff that goes up to five times.

Like Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale can also be rolled with separate perks, such as Outlaw, Moving Target, or Vorpal Weapon.

Approximately two seasons after its initial release, the exotic Scout Rifle is still considered one of the most deadly primary weapons in the right hands.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Srijan Sen