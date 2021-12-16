Eyasluna god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

With the implementation of rework in PvP, the Destiny 2 community is still looking for the best primary weapons to choose from. Since the release of Beyond Light, weapons such as Palindrome, Dire Promise, and Igneous Hammer have laid a foundation in Hand Cannon fights.

The Destiny 2 30th Anniversary patch introduced another Hand Cannon to the mix, which additionally falls into the Adaptive 140 RPM archetype. Eyasluna is the latest reissued weapon from Destiny 1 and sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory with the stasis element.

The following article breaks down some of the best perk combinations for Eyasluna that players can go for in PvP and PvE.

Essential perks to have in the Destiny 2 Hand Cannon Eyasluna

Before Eyasluna came to be in Destiny 2, Guardians had the Austringer kinetic Hand Cannon that was claimed by many to be Eyasluna 2.0. With it being sunsetted, there are only a few 140 RPM pistols available now that are of the legendary rarity.

Eyasluna can be acquired from chests within the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. The chances of getting the Hand Cannon are narrow, but it makes up for both the perk slots featuring a lot of good rolls. So Destiny 2 players have a chance to get a decent pairing in the Eyasluna if it drops from the dungeon.

Eyaluna has a base aim-assist of 85, which is relatively higher than the likes of other legendary Hand Cannons. However, the real question here is whether players are happy with more target acquisitions in place of range.

With Bungie implementing a super-ability regeneration system based on weapon kills, Guardians are looking for max range alongside high RPMs, and adaptive Hand Cannons are a perfect fit. Therefore, the best perks for Eyasluna in PvP include:

Fast draw HCS for increased handling and stability.

for increased handling and stability. Ricochet Rounds for increased range, or High Caliber for a flinch.

for increased range, or for a flinch. Rangefinder for added range while aiming the weapon.

for added range while aiming the weapon. Kill Clip for added damage for the next magazine on reload.

While 140 RPM Hand Cannons are not known to be meta inside Destiny 2 PvE, there can still be adjustments made with the right perks. Players can go for Headstone with a good stasis well, built alongside Heating Up or Outlaw.

