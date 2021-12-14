Latest Destiny 2 dungeon can also act as a cheese spot for speedrunning catalysts

Catalysts in Destiny 2 bring out the true essence of an Exotic weapon. While getting the firearm is one thing, acquiring its catalyst is a different ball game.

Each catalyst requires players to score a specific number of kills to masterwork their respective weapons. This process is made easier by encounters that throw in hoards of enemies like Thrallway or Shuro-Chi.

However, the latest Grasp of Avarice dungeon also provides a decent number of enemies to cheese a catalyst. Be it the Gjallarhorn or some other Exotics, this article breaks down the process of using the Destiny 2 dungeon to speedrun an Exotic catalyst.

Loot cave entrance provides lots of enemies to cheese Destiny 2 Exotic catalysts

Bungie's 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 introduced users to the classic 'loot cave' followed by a dungeon. The entire mission throws Hive and Fallen enemies with simple mechanics and puzzles. However, the location or the cheese spot in question here is right at the entrance of the Grasp of Avarice.

After spawning, gamers will be placed inside the Cosmodrome, near the Hive Jovian Complex structure. From there, Guardians need to defeat a group of Hive and Fallen enemies and pick up the 'Burdened by Riches' buff to activate the next phase.

However, the process lies within the small cave where the white crystal is located.

The Destiny 2 loot cave in Grasp of Avarice (Image via Bungie)

Instead of going inside the cave, players need to stay outside. This will spawn an infinite amount of Hive Thralls and Cursed Thralls inside the cave. While the enemies will still drop the buff, it can be stacked up to 100. So at least one player is recommended at a time for an optimal run.

Since "Burdened by Riches" stays roughly 30 seconds before it kills users, picking up another buff can reset the timer, or simply dying will start the process all over again.

Respawns won't be restricted at this stage, so gamers can die as much as they want and start killing Hive enemies from outside the cave again.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

