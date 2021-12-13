The Halo Easter eggs in Destiny 2 Anniversary event

Bungie's 30th Anniversary event at Destiny 2 paid a lot of homage to their previously celebrated video game series, Halo. Players got to see a bunch of Easter eggs and themed gear to acknowledge all the memories collected over the years.

From Magnum exotic to Plasma swords and other collectibles, there are bits and pieces of Halo scattered across the Destiny 2 universe right now. While Bungie can't use the old designs due to owning rights, they can still tweak them a little.

Players might have missed the following Halo Easter eggs in Destiny 2 Anniversary patch

1) Needler Gauntlet

The Needler gauntlet in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

One armor ornament introduced with the Anniversary event resembled the Needler-type weapons from Halo. This is known as the Ringwalker and can be exclusively found with the Titan class.

The ornaments can be acquired from Xur via a 30th Anniversary box.

2) Cryopod

The Cryopod in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Within Magnum's exotic quest, gamers got to see a familiar structure within the latest Dares of Eternity arena. For the quest 'Magnum Opus', everyone has to follow the steps that eventually lead to the cryopod.

Halo cryopods were a type of bed that allowed personnel to be frozen for long periods. This was done due to longer jumps between dimensional subdomains.

3) Weapons

Destiny 2 weapons (Image via Bungie)

One of the main highlights of the update is the Halo-themed weapon from Destiny 2. Some of these weapons include the Battle Rifle, Magnum, Plasma Sword, and even the Covenant Focus Rifle. They come with many new perks that can synergize well, making them essential in PvE and PvP.

4) Grunt Birthday Pop

Birthday pop after killing an enemy (Image via Destiny 2)

One of Halo's most famous kill effects, "Grunt Birthday Party", can burst confetti from the enemy's head after landing a headshot.

An event-exclusive mod known as "Sweaty Confetti" does something similar to enemies after precision kills inside Destiny 2.

5) Armor Lock

Anniversary pose in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie paid homage to the armor lock ability from 'Halo: Combat Evolved' that made users invincible for a short period. To acquire this in Destiny 2, everyone will need to complete the 'Repeat Winner' triumph for the Vidmaster seal.

6) Grenade Jumping

Destiny 2 grenade jump (Image via Bungie)

Destiny 2's latest exotic weapon, 'Forerunner', was inspired by the design of the old Magnum from Halo. However, its catalyst adds an extra perk to the firearm, which can throw a classic frag grenade followed by a boost to the wielder.

