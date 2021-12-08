Destiny 2 Magnum Opus Quest guide: How to get the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm

Destiny 2's recent weekly reset brought in a lot of Quests for the Guardians to dive into. From dungeons to activities, each mission is swarming with objectives that will ultimately reward everyone with different types of gear. However, the ones that stole the show most are the Halo-themed weapons in the latest Anniversary patch.

Forerunner is the main gear in question here, which is back in Destiny 2 in the form of an Exotic Sidearm. It has the same zoom as the Magnum from Halo Combat Evolved and sits in the kinetic slot of the inventory.

This article breaks down some of the steps required to get the Forerunner.

How to complete Destiny 2 Exotic Quest: Magnum Opus

Sidearms of Destiny 2 are yet to redeem themselves in terms of being a powerhouse. While most of the Sidearms have previously been loaded with primary ammo, Forerunner fires with special ammo within its magazine.

Being the first of its kind, it also deals impressive numbers and holds plenty of magazines. The steps required to get the Forerunner Sidearm are as follows.

Step 1:

Dares of Eternity (Image via Destiny 2)

After the 30th Anniversary patch got deployed, Xur pulled all players inside the Dares of Eternity, marking it as the event's prologue. After the initial stage is completed, the Agent of the Nine will then hand out a few Quests to get things started. The Exotic Quest called Magnum Opus is one of them.

The first step requires Guardians to collect a total of 7 Strange Coins. This can be done via the latest six-player activity, strike, or even bounties.

Step 2:

Magnum Opus Quest second step (Image via Bungie)

The second step requires players to gather bounties from the Starhorse located inside Xur's Treasure Hove. Guardians only need three bounties here, with bonus progress depending on the difficulties. Weekly bounty rewards a progress of two while dailies reward one.

3) Step 3:

Magnum Opus third step (Image via Destiny 2)

The next step in Destiny 2's Magnum Opus Quest requires players to collect the Strange Key from Xur. After acquiring it, players will need to head towards the back end of the spawn area inside the Treasure Hoard, and teleport to the Dares of Eternity arena.

Strange Key interactive location (Image via Destiny 2)

Using the Strange Key (Image via Destiny 2)

Inside the realm, Guardians need to find an interactive rock located on the right side of the spawn location. Once done, players will be given another waypoint to follow.

Step 4:

Magnum Opus Quest Cryo Pod (Image via Destiny 2)

After following the waypoint, players will be faced with a series of jumping puzzles inside a dark cave. The road is pretty much linear, so there is little to no chance of getting lost here.

Destiny 2 Jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

Guardians will be able to meet with the Cryo Pod at the end of the road after solving the jumping puzzle.

Step 5:

Forerunner from Banshee-44 (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 players are now just one step away from getting the Exotic Sidearm. The final step requires everyone to speak to Banshee-44 at the Tower. He will then hand over the Forerunner Exotic weapon, and conclude the Magnum Opus questline.

