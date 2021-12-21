How to get Cosmic Sugar Cube in Destiny 2 Dawning 2021: Secret Starhorse recipe

With a little over two weeks remaining for Destiny 2 Dawning, players need to get their desired gear and collect items as quickly as possible. The event requires a lot of ingredients alongside currencies. However, the true essence lies in players gifting baked cookies to NPCs all over the system.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame The line for Dawning pictures with Eva start here. The line for Dawning pictures with Eva start here. https://t.co/lhgJtPniix

One of these Destiny 2 NPCs is the newcomer Starhorse, who is located within Xur's Treasure Hoard. The recipe for the Starhorse isn't available in the provided Holiday Oven. So players will need to go the extra mile to get their hands on the secret recipe.

Players can get a special Cosmic Sugar Cube for the Starhorse in Destiny 2

To get the Cosmic Sugar Cube, Destiny 2 players need to run the six-player Dares of Eternity event, with the difficulty being either normal or legendary. At the end of the second encounter, the Starhorse will summon a secret Ogre boss, which the Guardians have to defeat.

However, the chance of encountering the boss is very rare. After defeating the boss, it will drop a legendary recipe known as the "Cosmic Sugar Cube". Players need to keep in mind that the chance at getting the recipe as a drop is rarer than getting the Ogre encounter itself.

So anytime Starhorse decides to throw in the Taken boss at the Guardians, it doesn't necessarily mean the players will get the recipe as a drop.

Cosmic Sugar Cube legendary recipe for the Starhorse (Image via Skarrow9 YT)

Cosmic Sugar Cubes is a surprise entry with this year's Dawning event. In addition, it gets the Destiny 2 players to participate in the 30th Anniversary activity even more. Despite being the rarest of drops, it can be gifted to the Starhorse for exclusive Dawning rewards.

Similar to other recipients, Starhorse also rewards players with a return gift that can be found within the inventory alongside 15 Dawning Spirits. Opening the gifted Dawning box gives players a chance to get a god-roll weapon from the event and a random upgrade material.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Cosmic Sugar Cube won't be available for drop inside Dares of Eternity once the Dawning event closes on January 4, 2022.

Edited by Saman