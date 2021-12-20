All Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 weapons and god rolls 

Destiny 2's Dawning brought back some of the most powerful legendary weapons in the game. While the numbers themselves aren't that much, each gear comes with a handful of perks to make the arsenal of Guardians multiple times stronger.

Most of these weapons were introduced during Destiny 2 Year 2 and can be acquired even now with the newest perks. The Dawning 2021 came alongside a new stasis sword known as "Zephyr" with a Cold Steel perk.

The following article will break down some of the best perks to look for within the Dawning 2021 weapons in Destiny 2.

God rolls that players can go for in Destiny 2 Dawning weapons

1) Cold Front

Cold Front submachine gun (Image via Bungie)

Introduced in Season 9, Cold Front is an Aggressive Framed Kinetic SMG that makes its return with new perks. While Destiny 2 players won't be able to access the initial perks introduced with the weapon, some of them are still well-suited for an SMG in PvP and PvE.

The best perks for the Cold Front in PvP are:

Extended Barrel for Recoil Control, and Range.

Accurized Rounds for additional Range.

Quickdraw for greater increase in handling, or Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy and Stability while holding down the trigger.

Rampage for increased damage after a kill, or Harmony for extra damage after kills with other weapons.

For a more PvE approach, Guardians can go for Steady Rounds, Subsistence, Thresh for super energy, or Surrounded for extra damage.

2) Avalanche

Avalanche in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Avalanche is a solar Machine Gun that sits in the Power slot of the inventory. It is a 450 RPM Adaptive Frame, and is recommended for PvE usage mostly since heavy ammo inside PvP is not refilled regularly.

The best perks for the Avalanche inside PvE include:

SPO-57 Front for increased Range and Zoom.

High Caliber or Ricochet Rounds for Range.

Outlaw for a decrease in Reload Time with a precision kill, or Killing Wind for increased mobility after kills.

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage against bosses, or Swashbuckler for extra damage after melee or multiple weapons kills.

Destiny 2 players can go for any rolls inside PvP as the TTK (Time To Kill) will be the main factor with a Machine Gun.

3) Glacioclasm

Glacioclasm (Image via Bungie)

Given the seasonal mods this season, Glacioclasm sits in a very weird spot in terms of usage. On one hand, it is a High Impact Frame that can deal massive numbers of damage while on the other, it consists of high charge time.

With weapons such as Null Composure and Cartesian Coordinate in PvP, Glacioclasm finds its purpose in high-tier PvE activities against Unstoppable Champions or even bosses. The best perks for this weapon include:

Arrowhead Brake for a great increase in Recoil Control.

Liquid Coils for an increase in Impact Damage.

Slideshot for Auto-Reload while sliding, or Subsistence for Auto-Reload with each kill.

High Impact Reserves for extra damage with the last few bullets in the magazine.

Glacioclasm isn't a fan-favorite due to its high charge time. But that could be reduced if players can land a 'charge time' masterwork in one of the drops.

4) Zephyr

Zephyr (Image via Destiny 2)

Introduced in Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris, Zephyr is the latest re-issued weapon with the stasis element that can be paired up with unique perks. Players can acquire it by completing the Dawning quest "The Pigeon Provides," or by opening up Dawning gift packages.

With an Adaptive Frame, players need to look out for the newest perk, "Cold Steel," which will make a significant difference. The best perks for Zephyr in terms of overall usage include:

Jagged Edge for increased Impact.

Balanced Guard for increased Defense.

Relentless Strikes for extra ammo after three strikes.

Cold Steel for slowing targets.

Destiny 2 players need to keep in mind that every Dawning weapon will become unavailable from January 4, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by R. Elahi