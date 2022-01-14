Bungie announces Champion mods for Destiny 2 Season 16

Artifact mods in Destiny 2 carry a lot of authority in endgame content. From Champion mods to ammo finders, Guardians can make full use of these inside Master Raids, Dungeons, and even Grandmaster Nightfalls. Much like other seasonal mods, Season 16 will also provide a buff that will significantly amplify a weapon's damage.

DestinyNews+ @DestinyNewsCom NEW: Starting in Season 16, players will no longer be limited to the number of Artifact mods they can unlock. This means that players could feasibly unlock all 25 Artifact mods by the end of the Season! NEW: Starting in Season 16, players will no longer be limited to the number of Artifact mods they can unlock. This means that players could feasibly unlock all 25 Artifact mods by the end of the Season!

Bungie recently released their weekly blog post called TWAB (This Week at Bungie) after almost a month. The company discussed all upcoming artifact mods, alongside confirmation of the 30th Anniversary content vaulting.

Bungie's much-awaited TWAB breaks down upcoming artifact mods for next Season in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season 16 alongside Witch Queen will see some interesting additions to the mod section. Not only will Bungie be dropping Champion mods for higher-tier content, but players will be able to unlock all 25 mods from artifacts at the same time.

However, with the announcement of the mods, players can start preparing for weapons before the arrival of Witch Queen.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack TWAB DAYYYY TWAB DAYYYY

The Champion mods that are coming up in Season 16 include:

Anti-Barrier mods for Scout Rifles and Bows.

Overload mods for Auto Rifle and Submachine Gun.

Unstoppable mods for Glaive weapon.

With the Particle Deconstruction gone alongside the arrival of Witch Queen, players wonder about the next mod that will buff a specific weapon type. There have been multiple rumors of the artifact mod being synergized with the Snipers, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In preparation for Season 16, Destiny 2 players can start farming for weapons such as:

Contingency Plan, Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifles for Anti Barrier.

Whispering Slab, Wolftone Draw Bows for Anti Barrier.

Chroma Rush, Gnawing Hunder Auto Rifle for Overload.

Seventh Seraph SMG, Extraordinary Rendition for Overload.

With the implementation of weapons crafting in Witch Queen, it seems Bungie is pairing up the Unstoppable Champion mod with the new archetype, Glaive. It is supposed to be a spear-like weapon that will most likely sit in the energy slot of the inventory. The Unstoppable perk in Glaive might be linked to its charged shot.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition, Bungie also announced that any activity related to both paid and free 30th Anniversary packs won't be going into the Destiny Content Vault. This means players will be able to keep on playing both Dares of Eternity and Grasp of Avarice even after the start of Witch Queen.

Edited by Siddharth Satish