Destiny 2 Witch Queen and its probable link to Azoth of the Philosophers

There is no doubt on how much Bungie loves to thrive on references inside the world of Destiny 2. With a universe that has been in the making for over seven years, the arduous world of light and dark is as alluring as it is hideous.

Aside from all the politics amongst races and cosmic bloodshed, some secrets are buried deeper than what the game initially reveals.

On January 11, 2022, Bungie released a trailer for Savathun's Throne World which showcased the upcoming open world alongside a possible Scorn-based activity. However, after digging deeper into the content of the video, the community got to see a lot of alchemic references on trailer transitions and armor pieces.

Bungie has been symbolizing these since Day 1 when they teased the armor set for the Witch Queen. All three classes appear to have a few things in common, in addition to unique relations to other things.

Breaking down the alchemic references from Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer

Bungie is known to keep its community in the dark regarding their background lore in different aspects. While there has been quite the decorum in Year 4 with each season, some stories are still closed behind lore entries, which are probably never going to be read by a majority of the community.

Similar to this, the recent trailer also saw a few references that Bungie sneaked in without giving a proper illustration. However, YouTube content creator Aztecross made some rather interesting points in one of his recent videos regarding the symbols.

The theory of alchemy goes deep on how each armor contains a symbol similar to Azoth of the Philosophers, which links further to different planets.

What is Azoth of the Philosophers?

The Azoth of the Philosophers is a reference that can be found through the symbols on each Witch Queen armor. It can be found in the Titan’s chest, the Warlock’s robe, and the Hunter’s helmet.

The Azoth can be explained as the seven steps of the alchemy, which consist of seven metals and seven planets, representing each point of the Azoth star.

The planets within the Azoth of the Philosophers include Earth, the Sun, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Mercury, and Mars.

Azoth of the Philosophers (Image via Azothalchemy.org)

In addition to the Azoth symbol, three major alchemy symbols represent each planet. They are Mercury/Mercury planet for Hunters, Salt/Titan planet for Titans, and Sulfur/Mars planet for Warlock.

Key symbolism in Witch Queen armor (Image via Aztecross/YouTube)

Going by these symbolisms, Destiny 2's Witch Queen might introduce different elements from these vaulted planets. A trailer from the Game Awards 2021 teased the location of Mars, from where Guardians were shown to enter Savathun’s Throne World.

However, the bigger question that arises with these theories is: Will the players see the return of Titan, Mercury, and Mars?

[Xe]4f14 5d6 6s2 and how it ties into Destiny 2 Witch Queen

In the latest Destiny 2 Throne World trailer, Bungie showed a total of three transitions, all of which had one common alchemic formula in them. It was the periodic sequence for Osmium which further refers to the Osmium Court inside the lore of Destiny 2.

The periodic sequence of Osmium (Image via Destiny 2 trailer)

The Osmium Court has a very rich history within Destiny’s lore, as it was the origin of the entire Hive race. Ruled by the Osmium King, he was the father of three Hive daughters that later came to be known as Oryx, Xivu Arath, and Savathun.

The three Hive daughters (Image via Destiny 2)

In the end, the Court was betrayed by Taox, who tutored the three daughters of the Osmium King. This led them to descend into the Fundament, the birthplace of the Hive, to seek power from the Worm God.

It can be assumed that the entire fall of the Osmium Court still affects Savathun in some way, which ultimately led to her actions in the Witch Queen expansion.

Edited by Atul S