The Game Awards 2021: New look at Destiny 2 Witch Queen, Mars, and Hive Guardians

The community got to see a brand new trailer for Destiny 2 Witch Queen at The Game Awards 2021. Naturally, a lot can be uncovered as most of the trailer had fresh footage.

The Year 5 expansion will be released on February 22, 2022, following the Dawning event.

Guardians can pre-purchase Destiny 2 Witch Queen and its Deluxe version on Steam right now. As things stand, Bungie has confirmed new locations, raids, and exotics as upcoming content. But there will also be new challenges awaiting the players in the form of Hive Guardians.

Bungie has been hyping up the Hive Guardians for quite some time now. With the latest trailer at The Game Awards 2021, they have cemented it as one of the next prominent upcoming aspects.

Hive Guardians and Mars teased in the latest Destiny 2 Witch Queen trailer

On August 25, 2021, the Destiny 2 community got a taste of the Witch Queen for the first time through cinematic and gameplay trailers. The Hive Guardians were showcased back then alongside weapon-crafting and Savathun's in-game model.

Bungie also announced that gamers would get a void rework with the new expansion and an added difficulty to the main quest. Roughly three months later, Destiny 2 Witch Queen has another trailer that showcases plenty of new stuff that stayed unannounced until today.

The Guardian on Mars (Image via Destiny 2)

The entire trailer plays with the Guardian narrating their experience with a Hive Guardian. The first shot appears to be on Mars, a vaulted location from Year 1, which might return to Destiny 2 Year 5. The next few seconds show a few shots from players defeating Cabal forces alongside the ruins of the Traveler.

Since Savathun is known for her trickery and illusions, these can be assumed to be her deceit. However, there are two main takeaways from the trailer: the confirmation of planet Mars and Savathun's hold of the Light.

Broken Hive Ghosts (Image via Destiny 2)

Users will get the Destiny 2 Witch Queen on February 22, 2022, alongside new locations, exotics, campaigns, and seasons.

Edited by Ravi Iyer