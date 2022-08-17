Call of Duty Warzone 2 release date allegedly leaked

Fans of Call of Duty Warzone have a new reason to rejoice. The official release date of Warzone 2 has been leaked.

With the official release date of Modern Warfare 2 set for October 28, fans of the Warzone series have been wondering when the second iteration of their favorite battle royale will be released.

It is confirmed that both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are being developed on the same shared engine and that the devs will reveal more about Warzone 2 in the next Call of Duty Event.

These two facts indicated that Warzone 2 would arrive shortly after Modern Warfare 2.

This has turned out to be true, as a newly leaked document of Activision has finally revealed the official release date of Warzone 2. This recent leak has excited the Call of Duty community, and the news has been spreading quickly on various social media platforms.

Release date of Call of Duty Warzone 2

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Breaking: An internal document image has leaked revealing Warzone 2 launch date as November 16th



Image shared on r/classicwow Reddit

According to the newly leaked image, Warzone 2 is set to be released on November 16. CharlieIntel, a well-known name in the Warzone community, has also reposted the image on their official Twitter channel.

As seen, fans won't even have to wait for a month after the official release of Modern Warfare 2 to get their hands on Warzone 2.

This release date is also a relief for fans, as they won't have to face the problems seen with the release of Warzone Pacific during the last holiday season. The November 16 launch date will ensure that developers will have plenty of time to fix the bugs and issues that might pop up on and after the launch, before the majority of the development team leaves for the Christmas holiday.

The three-week time gap between the release date of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will give gamers plenty of time to grind up the levels of the weapons that they believe might excel in the battle royale.

Recent issues with Warzone indicate that the game is too bloated for further development. Call of Duty Warzone was not developed to be a standalone battle royale, as it came as an expansion of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. As such, the game's sustainability has a time limit.

However, Warzone 2 is being developed as a standalone battle royale from the ground up. Thus, players can expect it to last longer with fewer bugs and crashes.

Warzone 2 has lots of expectations to stand up to, and the user base sincerely hopes that the developers will be able to deliver a polished battle royale experience.

Edited by Ravi Iyer