"IW, please do not add Bloom to this game": Call of Duty Reddit fans don't want ADS Bloom mechanics in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to be released on October 28, but the playerbase doesn't want Bloom Bullet Mechanics to be added to the game.

Modern Warfare 2's release date announcement has brought about a huge wave of excitement for the game's fanbase. Any news on the upcoming game is causing a huge sensation among the players. Despite being on the receiving end of some major leaks, there is still a lot about the game that players can only guess about.

Infinity Ward, the developers of Modern Warfare 2, has also announced that a lot of new mechanics have been added, which will drastically impact the game's playstyle. Adding new movement mechanics like ledge hanging, ledge hoisting, diving, and swimming will add a new dimension to the mobility of the players.

However, one of the major bullet mechanics, ADS Bloom, that was added to Call of Duty Vanguard, is a point of contention for the players, and they definitely don't want it to be there in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Reddit fans are against the addition of ADS Bloom in the upcoming game

Bloom is a bullet mechanic that causes random deviations to some bullet trajectory while the operator is firing the weapon. This causes bullets fired from the gun to deviate from where the player is aiming.

ADS Bloom adds a small cone of bullet spread when the operator is aiming down the sight. This causes the bullet to have a slight variation in the trajectory and hit further off from where the crosshair is aimed.

Call of Duty Vanguard has also integrated the bloom system into ADS and has since been a source of dispute between players and developers. While the developers feel that the bullet mechanics add a sense of realism, the playerbase feels that gunplay should never be downgraded for the sake of realism in the game.

Call of Duty player and Reddit user u/derkerburgl feels that the addition of ADS Bloom mechanic to Vanguard did a disservice to the players. The Redditor feels that the developers could have used in-game mechanics like recoil, bullet dropoff, muzzle velocity, and damage multipliers to balance the various weapons in the game. ADS Bloom adds a factor of randomness to the gunfight where players suffer despite properly aiming at their enemies.

A Reddit post (Image via Reddit)

According to Reddit user u/GRAVENAP, Bloom/Aimcone sacrifices the skills of players for the sake of realism in the game. He feels that the game should be about fun and enjoyment, rather than having more elements from reality to downgrade it.

Players feel that ADS Bloom causes a lot of problems during gunfights. Though the chances of bullet deviation increase during automatic fire mode, it is very problematic when Bloom gets triggered during burst or semi-auto fire.

Even if Bloom gets triggered in automatic fire mode, the number of bullets fired will cause most of the bullets to hit the enemies. But the burst mode usually fires just three bullets consecutively, so if Bloom gets triggered, the chances of the enemy dying are reduced drastically. Bloom getting triggered in semi-auto mode is irritating as the gun only fires one bullet when the trigger is pulled.

Reddit user u/toasterlandon stated that he would rather spend time learning the recoil pattern of the weapon to improve his skills in the game rather than missing shots due to in-game mechanics.

Call of Duty is a skill-based game where the competition is quite severe. Players will definitely get frustrated if they die due to certain in-game mechanics.

Redditor u/Nxghtmare83 is hopeful that the developers of Modern Warfare 2, Infinite Ward, will not add ADS Bloom to the game. ADS Bloom has been a dealbreaker for many Call of Duty Vanguard players. Hopefully, Modern Warfare 2 developers will keep an ear out for the players' suggestions and deliver a stunning new title.

Many players feel that ADS Bloom is a very unnecessary game mechanic. In a highly competitive game like Call of Duty, Bloom only adds to the frustration of the players. Thus, the playerbase is hoping to avoid it in Modern Warfare 2.

The gunfight has been one of the major plus points for Call of Duty in the eyes of the players. Thus, they feel that ADS Bloom will ruin the game for them and don't want it to be a part of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

