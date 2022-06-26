"I am sick and tired of using these Vanguard weapons every day": Call of Duty Warzone player on Reddit wants MW guns in playlist

Since the release of Call of Duty Warzone Season 4's most recent update, the game's playerbase has become a boiling pot of opinion.

The new update brings four brand-new weapons to the game. However, some players are unhappy with World War 2 era weapons being the only part of ground loot. In a recent Reddit post, one such player has requested that devs add Modern Warfare weapons to the mainstream loot of Warzone.

Call of Duty fans want Modern Warfare weapons back in Warzone

After the integration of Call of Duty Vanguard in Warzone, players can only use their older Modern Warfare weapons through custom loadouts. The ground loot now comprises World War 2 era Vanguard weapons.

However, after playing with the same weapons for over three seasons, the playerbase wants some variation in the game. But the community of the game is not quite hopeful of that happening.

Reddit user u/Snowbunny236 has an obvious idea about the policies of the game. Despite wanting the same, he knows that Activision will not heed this request. The company will never introduce policies that will cause the profit margin to dip.

Another Reddit user, who goes by the username u/ItsArkadan, predicts that Modern Warfare Guns will only be repurchased in the upcoming Call of Duty Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 is scheduled to be released on October 28, along with the release of the highly anticipated Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. Hopefully, the game's new iteration won't be too disappointing for the playerbase.

Reddit user u/fracturematt stated that Modern Warfare guns will not be back because Activision wants the playerbase to buy Call of Duty Vanguard. In the current meta, the Vanguard guns are the most dominant.

For players to remain competitive in the game, they must have a custom Vanguard weapon in their loadouts, which requires a copy of the Call of Duty Vanguard. Thus, it is unlikely that the company will hurt its own pockets to satisfy the demands of the playerbase.

Reddit user u/ibleedgreenchese said they are more than willing to buy Modern Warfare bundles from the store just for nostalgia. Back when Warzone was released, Modern Warfare guns dominated the game.

Many players would like to revisit those weapons and experience them competitively in the game. They would prefer to spend money on the older game rather than the series' latest installment.

When Kilo was a part of the competitive meta, it was a popular gun due to its smoothness. With minimal recoil and good accuracy, this gun was used to shred enemies back in the day. But that does not change the fact that a meta Vanguard weapon with proper attachments is even more broken than a Kilo.

Thus, some in the playerbase feel that the Vanguard weapons have a lower skill-cap and would like to revisit Modern Warfare weapons for a change of pace.

A comment by a Reddit User (Image via Reddit)

Having powerful feelings about the game, Reddit user u/Reapiswin commented on the currently broken meta of the game. Vanguard meta weapons are presently broken, and developers should look into balancing aspects of the various weapons in the game.

But he is also skeptical about such changes happening. For Modern Warfare weapons to be added to the mainstream playlist of the game, the developers will either have to buff them significantly, or they will have to nerf the Vanguard weapons. This will hurt the company's paywall as players will not have to buy a copy of the Call of Duty Vanguard to be competitive.

Comment from a Reddit User (Image via Reddit)

The player feels that the company will give more importance to the profit margin at the end of the day by selling more copies of Vanguard and weapon bundles. So the chances of Modern Warfare weapons returning as part of the ground loot is very slim.

Clearly, many players are dissatisfied with the current direction of the game. A surprising number of players would love to revisit their favorite guns from Modern Warfare and play them competitively, but the chances of that becoming a reality look quite slim in Call of Duty Warzone. One can only hope that Warzone 2 will do a better job after learning from the mistakes in the prequel.

