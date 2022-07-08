Call of Duty: Warzone fans in Reddit are dissatisfied with changes in loadout selection

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 4 update has added a change to the loadout selection method, and a significant number of players are against it.

The Season 4 'Mercenaries of Fortune' patch of Call of Duty: Warzone added some much-needed refinement and new content to the game. The new patch introduced a brand-new map, Fortune's Keep, and made some notable changes to the existing map of Caldera. Along with this, the patch also introduced a brand new vehicle, four weapons, new game modes, and many changes to the game.

A quality-of-life change was also added with this patch that ensured that the cursor in the in-game Loadout Crate UI selection will always be at the top of the list. Before this update, the cursor would remain on the pre-selected loadout, allowing players to quickly press 'Confirm' and return to the battle; this particular change has angered a huge number of Warzone players.

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Reddit are furious about the change in loadout selection

Prior to the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 update, players could select their custom loadouts during pre-lobby time; this allowed players to quickly select their loadout while they were in battle by simply pressing 'Confirm'.

In the wake of this new patch, players are often selecting the wrong loadouts in the heat of the battle. After playing for more than two years, the players are used to the previous method, and they feel that the change is unnecessary.

Reddit user u/Putridzz was very descriptive about the problems he is facing due to the change in loadout selection user interface (UI). He believes that the previous method of selecting the loadouts in the pre-lobby phase and then quickly equipping them when the player is using the loadout drop marker was a much more efficient method.

In the new UI, the pre-selection is the first option by default. Thus, many players have opted to keep their favorite loadout in the first option. Although this solution has helped most players, many are dissatisfied with the unnecessary changes.

For players who like to use multiple loadouts for different scenarios, this method is not optimum. As players have to scroll down to the required loadout, the chances of getting killed increase. Consequently, a lot of the players are unhappy with the change.

Redditor u/InverstNoob states that a toggle option to change the loadout selection method will be a quick and effective solution to this problem. The new selection method is quite ideal for players who like to play using just one custom loadout. However, the toggle to switch back to the previous method will be optimal for those who prefer multiple loadouts.

Reddit user u/aura2323 pointed out a major problem owing to this change. In Call of Duty: Warzone Resurgence matches, the gameplay is fast-paced. Players like to quickly drop down to the loadout crates, get their weapons, and move out as fast as possible. But the recent change increases the selection time.

In Resurgence, where every moment is vital, and the loadout crates are usually camped, the delay in loadout selection can end in getting killed. Hopefully, the developers will quickly find a solution to this issue.

Players feel that the new method restricts them to a single loadout. They either have to quickly select the first loadout or get killed while scrolling down to their required loadout. Many players like to switch between loadouts based on the situation of the game. The change in selection mechanics puts these players at a disadvantage while playing the game.

It is safe to say that the community is not pleased with this particular change in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. The developers added this change as a quality-of-life improvement to the game. However, it has caused the opposite effect and has led to more problems for the players.

